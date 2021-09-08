Spotify Chief Financial Officer to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) announced today that Paul Vogel, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Mr. Vogel is scheduled to appear at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast will be available live and for replay on the Spotify Investor Relations website under the events section at http://investors.spotify.com.