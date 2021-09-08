Spotify Chief Financial Officer to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) announced today that Paul Vogel, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Mr. Vogel is scheduled to appear at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time.
The webcast will be available live and for replay on the Spotify Investor Relations website under the events section at http://investors.spotify.com.
About Spotify Technology S.A.
Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 365 million Monthly Active Users and 165 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 178 markets, and more than 70 million tracks including 2.9 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005343/en/
