IonQ and University of Maryland Establish First-of-Its-Kind National Quantum Lab

IonQ, Inc. (IonQ), the leading developer of quantum computing devices, and the University of Maryland (UMD), an international powerhouse in quantum research and applications, today announced a partnership to create the National Quantum Lab at Maryland (Q-Lab). The Q-Lab will be the nation’s first user facility that enables the scientific community to pursue world-leading research through hands-on access to a commercial-grade quantum computer. UMD-affiliated students, faculty, researchers, staff and partners across the country will have an unprecedented opportunity to gain experience with IonQ’s industry-leading trapped-ion quantum computer hardware and collaborate with IonQ scientists and engineers.

The Q-Lab will be located in the UMD Discovery District, next to IonQ’s headquarters in College Park, MD. Leaders in science, engineering, and computing will co-locate in the Q-Lab, empowering them to work together to develop novel quantum applications. The facility will also enable training related to the use of IonQ’s commercial-ready quantum hardware. Future generations of quantum programmers will receive best-in-class support as they explore projects at the cutting edge of computing, and graduate prepared to address industry challenges.