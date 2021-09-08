checkAd

Frost & Sullivan Names REE Automotive as 2021 Global EV Platform Company of the Year

08.09.2021   

REE Automotive LTD (NASDAQ: “REE”), a leader in e-mobility, today announced that Frost & Sullivan has recognized REE as the 2021 Global EV Platform Company of the Year. The award is based on Frost & Sullivan’s analysis of the global automotive market and its evaluation of REE’s excellence in best practices for innovation and customer impact.

Benny Daniel, vice president at Frost & Sullivan, stated: “REE’s corner module technology and EV platforms continue to excel by offering customers the ability to reshape their EV design and system integration, paving the way for the future of e-mobility and modularity in automobiles. As the automobile industry undergoes rapid transformation, Frost & Sullivan applauds REE's leadership aspiration in delivering the most up-to-date modular EV platforms.” Frost & Sullivan determined that “REE’s technology will provide significant operational and functional advantages over the traditional EV fleets industry in the future due to its excellent long-term customer benefits.”

“It is an honor to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as Company of the Year in our industry as we strive to make the future of electric mobility more efficient, reliable, and scalable,” said Daniel Barel, Co-Founder and CEO at REE. “We believe our REEcorner technology can be the cornerstone of next-generation EVs and autonomous vehicles. Thank you to Frost & Sullivan for acknowledging the work that our team puts into innovating for the future.”

Frost & Sullivan’s research and analysis indicates that EV demand has grown by 280% over the last 3 years, reaching approximately 2 million units sold globally. This conclusion comes as increasingly more countries are committing to reduce carbon emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality, or zero emissions, by 2050. REEcorner technology is designed to enable OEMs to launch multiple models of EVs quickly as critical vehicle components (including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control) are housed in a single compact module positioned between the chassis and the wheel, resulting in a fully flat, modular EV platform. REEcorner technology and ultra-modular EV platforms allow logistics and delivery companies, mobility-as-a-service providers, and new mobility players to design mission-specific EVs “Powered by REE” for virtually any target and application.

