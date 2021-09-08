checkAd

ADNOC and Helmerich & Payne Form Strategic Alliance; Helmerich & Payne Makes Cornerstone Investment in ADNOC Drilling IPO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 12:05  |  59   |   |   

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (“ADNOC”) and its subsidiary ADNOC Drilling Company (“ADNOC Drilling”) and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) (“H&P”), a global leader in rig technologies and drilling solutions, jointly announced today a strategic alliance, that will see ADNOC Drilling acquire eight FlexRig land rigs from H&P for $86.5 million. Following this transaction, H&P will make a $100 million cornerstone investment into ADNOC Drilling’s recently announced Initial Public Offering (“IPO”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005567/en/

The strategic alliance and rig acquisition will support ADNOC’s target of reaching 5 million barrels per day (mbpd) production capacity and gas self-sufficiency for the UAE by 2030, along with plans to unlock its unconventional oil and gas resources. These agreements will further drive ADNOC Drilling’s growth and expansion as well as enhance its rig-based operational performance by providing access to the world-class H&P FlexRig land rig fleet and leveraging H&P’s expertise and technologies. In addition, the alliance will support ADNOC Drilling in further driving operational excellence through maintenance efficiencies, supplementing supply-chain capabilities, and adding engineering and rig design competencies. The alliance will also deliver more competitive well completion times, greater drilling efficiencies and improved well economics.

For H&P, these agreements help facilitate its goal of allocating capital internationally, particularly in the MENA region, by accelerating its access into the attractive and fast-growing Abu Dhabi market as a key platform for further regional expansion. H&P’s cornerstone investment in the upcoming ADNOC Drilling IPO also highlights its confidence in the attractiveness and long-term value creation potential of ADNOC’s unique energy assets to leading international market participants.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said: “I am pleased to announce a strategic alliance with Helmerich & Payne, a globally renowned drilling solutions provider. This exciting alliance and value creation opportunity will provide ADNOC Drilling with access to new world-class rigs and services, enabling it to continue to support ADNOC in our ambitious production capacity expansion plans.

Seite 1 von 4
Helmerich & Payne Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ADNOC and Helmerich & Payne Form Strategic Alliance; Helmerich & Payne Makes Cornerstone Investment in ADNOC Drilling IPO The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (“ADNOC”) and its subsidiary ADNOC Drilling Company (“ADNOC Drilling”) and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) (“H&P”), a global leader in rig technologies and drilling solutions, jointly announced today a strategic …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
Crescita Acquires Minority Interest in The Best You
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Virtual Conferences in September 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten