90% Gold Recovery Attained at Buckreef Oxide Test Plant

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold or the Company) (operating through its wholly owned subsidiary in Tanzania) is pleased to announce that 90% gold recovery has been attained on a consistent basis at the oxide test plant at Buckreef Gold Company Limited’s (Buckreef Gold) project.



As previously disclosed in the Company’s Q3 2021 Management Discussion and Analysis (Q3-MD&A), the focus of the oxide test plant in the final two months was on recovery rates utilizing similar retention time and grind size design parameters as the 15 tonne per hour (tph) (360 tonnes per day (tpd)) and 40+ tph (960+ tpd) expansions. The results of the gold recovery tests are above the gold recovery rates previously achieved at the oxide test plant, when the goal was to maximize gold production versus maximizing gold recovery rates. These higher gold recovery rates provide increased confidence in an already robust oxide mine plan. Higher gold recoveries increase revenue per tonne and lower costs per gold ounce versus lower gold recovery rates.