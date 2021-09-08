90% Gold Recovery Attained at Buckreef Oxide Test Plant
TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold or the Company) (operating through its wholly owned subsidiary in Tanzania) is pleased
to announce that 90% gold recovery has been attained on a consistent basis at the oxide test plant at Buckreef Gold Company Limited’s (Buckreef Gold) project.
As previously disclosed in the Company’s Q3 2021 Management Discussion and Analysis (Q3-MD&A), the focus of the oxide test plant in the final two months was on recovery rates utilizing similar retention time and grind size design parameters as the 15 tonne per hour (tph) (360 tonnes per day (tpd)) and 40+ tph (960+ tpd) expansions. The results of the gold recovery tests are above the gold recovery rates previously achieved at the oxide test plant, when the goal was to maximize gold production versus maximizing gold recovery rates. These higher gold recovery rates provide increased confidence in an already robust oxide mine plan. Higher gold recoveries increase revenue per tonne and lower costs per gold ounce versus lower gold recovery rates.
Highlights
- 90% gold recovery systematically attained at the Buckreef Gold oxide test plant;
- Grindability of 85% passing 75µ (microns) screen aperture and retention times averaging 33 hours significantly improve gold recovery;
- The 90% gold recovery exceeds previously achieved and disclosed gold recovery rates; and
- Test plant studies are now complete for the oxide mill feed.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86d4b3c6-73a9-488f ...
“The results of the focused oxide test plant aimed at maximizing recovery of the oxide mill feed have conclusively demonstrated 90% gold recoveries. I am delighted with the results and look forward to the finalization and commissioning of the 15 tph (360 tpd) operation,” noted Stephen Mullowney, CEO.
Methodology
The Buckreef Gold test plant process sampling involved taking the leach feed and tails pulp (slurry) samples on a shift basis (day and night shift). A one-liter scoop was taken after each hour in a shift to make a composite of twelve liters per shift. This composite was homogenized and two liters of the slurry sample shipped to the analytical laboratory (METLAB AFRICA – in Geita, Tanzania) for aqua regia gold analysis. The sample was filtered and gold assayed in both solids and solution. The final gold grade in the feed and tails being obtained by the calculation that combines both solid and solution assay with the slurry percent solids value. 95 samples were analyzed between July and August 2021.
