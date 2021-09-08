checkAd

90% Gold Recovery Attained at Buckreef Oxide Test Plant

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 12:00  |  102   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold or the Company) (operating through its wholly owned subsidiary in Tanzania) is pleased to announce that 90% gold recovery has been attained on a consistent basis at the oxide test plant at Buckreef Gold Company Limited’s (Buckreef Gold) project.

As previously disclosed in the Company’s Q3 2021 Management Discussion and Analysis (Q3-MD&A), the focus of the oxide test plant in the final two months was on recovery rates utilizing similar retention time and grind size design parameters as the 15 tonne per hour (tph) (360 tonnes per day (tpd)) and 40+ tph (960+ tpd) expansions.   The results of the gold recovery tests are above the gold recovery rates previously achieved at the oxide test plant, when the goal was to maximize gold production versus maximizing gold recovery rates. These higher gold recovery rates provide increased confidence in an already robust oxide mine plan. Higher gold recoveries increase revenue per tonne and lower costs per gold ounce versus lower gold recovery rates.

Highlights

  • 90% gold recovery systematically attained at the Buckreef Gold oxide test plant;
  • Grindability of 85% passing 75µ (microns) screen aperture and retention times averaging 33 hours significantly improve gold recovery;
  • The 90% gold recovery exceeds previously achieved and disclosed gold recovery rates; and
  • Test plant studies are now complete for the oxide mill feed.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86d4b3c6-73a9-488f ...

“The results of the focused oxide test plant aimed at maximizing recovery of the oxide mill feed have conclusively demonstrated 90% gold recoveries. I am delighted with the results and look forward to the finalization and commissioning of the 15 tph (360 tpd) operation,” noted Stephen Mullowney, CEO.

Methodology

The Buckreef Gold test plant process sampling involved taking the leach feed and tails pulp (slurry) samples on a shift basis (day and night shift). A one-liter scoop was taken after each hour in a shift to make a composite of twelve liters per shift.  This composite was homogenized and two liters of the slurry sample shipped to the analytical laboratory (METLAB AFRICA – in Geita, Tanzania) for aqua regia gold analysis. The sample was filtered and gold assayed in both solids and solution. The final gold grade in the feed and tails being obtained by the calculation that combines both solid and solution assay with the slurry percent solids value. 95 samples were analyzed between July and August 2021.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

90% Gold Recovery Attained at Buckreef Oxide Test Plant TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold or the Company) (operating through its wholly owned subsidiary in Tanzania) is pleased to announce that 90% gold recovery has been …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
Enthusiast Gaming Acquires Addicting Games, Enters Casual Gaming Market
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...