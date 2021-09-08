checkAd

Solstice confirms Red Lake setting and identifies multi-element soil anomalies on initial test areas at its RLX Project

-Soil surveys being extended and new EM survey commissioned-

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) (“Solstice”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on new geological mapping and the identification of numerous gold-arsenic-antimony-mercury anomalies from initial soils surveys at its 55 km2 RLX project located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District, Ontario. Based on these results, Solstice will fast-track extended soil sampling commencing in mid- September and has commissioned a new 75m-spaced electromagnetic (“EM”) survey, results from which will drive subsequent drill targeting and testing.

We acquired RLX based on our previous experience in the Red Lake district area along with a review of all available scientific data. New geological and soil data reported in this release provide significant encouragement that we are on the right track. RLX covers a minimum of 15 km of potential, which despite being an extension of the prolific Red Lake greenstone belt, is only now being systematically explored for the first time. Once we have completed additional soil sampling and a new EM survey, we will be in a strong position to compile information and select initial drill targets in 2022,” stated Chairman David Adamson.

New results and additional details are provided below:

RLX is an under-explored extension of the main Red Lake greenstone belt associated with extensive EM conductors and located near the confluence of several major structures. The RLX project is interpreted by Solstice to represent a similar geological setting to the nearby Sidace Gold Deposit (Evolution Mining Ltd. and Pacton Gold Ltd.), located about 10 km to the SW. One of the characteristics of the Sidace gold deposit is its association with a suite of associated elements including arsenic, antimony and mercury1.

The RLX project area contains only local outcrop and is largely overburden-covered. Geological mapping was carried out in concert with test soil surveys designed to evaluate the effectiveness of this method. The program has been successful in identifying permissive geology and identifying gold-arsenic-antimony-mercury soil anomalies that are spatially associated with airborne electromagnetic anomalies.

Geology

Mapping and geophysical interpretation (Figure 1) has identified a 15 km long supracrustal sequence which, as is the case in the main Red Lake belt to the south, has been affected by two main phases of deformation. A unique fold is mapped for the first time at the south end of the property (South Grid) where it is locally associated with iron carbonate alteration and normal (extensional) faulting. Interpretation of seismic (lithoprobe) profiles in 2004 suggested the presence of crustal scale extensional fault systems in the area of RLX that may be potentially important F2 conduits for gold2. Solstice mapping and geophysical interpretation may be the first documentation of this style of faulting in the area.

