Additional High-Grade Results Expand Open-Pit Potential at Guadalupe East

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PRYM, OTCQB: PRMNF, Frankfurt: 04V3) announces continuing positive Phase 1 drill results from its wholly owned Los Reyes gold-silver project in Sinaloa State, Mexico (“Los Reyes” or the “Project”).

Highlight Drill Intercepts of Main and Subsidiary Estaca Veins

Estaca Vein

  • 35.37 grams per tonne (“gpt”) gold (“Au”) and 1,626.0 gpt silver (“Ag”) over 6.0 metres (“m”) estimated true width (“etw”), including 62.60 gpt Au and 2,574.0 gpt Ag over 3.0 m (3.0 m etw) (21GE-20);
  • 15.58 gpt Au and 270.2 gpt Ag over 11.7 m (9.4 m etw) (21GE-18);
  • 2.66 gpt Au and 118.4 gpt Ag over 43.9 m (30.7 m etw) (21GE-19);
  • 7.31 gpt Au and 615.0 gpt Ag over 7.0 m (6.6 m etw) (21GE-15);
  • 4.77 gpt Au and 174.5 gpt Ag over 7.2 m (7.2 m etw) (21GE-13);
  • 3.19 gpt Au and 376.7 gpt Ag over 12.9 m (5.2 m etw) (21GE-14);
  • 1.63 gpt Au and 220.2 gpt Ag over 10.3 m (7.3 m etw) (21GE-11).

Estaca Subsidiary Veins

  • 0.02 Au gpt and 1,064.0 gpt Ag over 1.5 m (0.6 m etw) and 2.86 gpt Au and 179.5 gpt Ag over 0.5 m (0.2 m etw) and 9.79 gpt Au and 1,228.0 gpt Ag over 0.5 m (0.2 m etw) (21GE-14);
  • 2.56 gpt Au and 195.8 gpt Ag over 3.6 m (1.8 m etw) (21GE-10).

Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Kunz commented, “The high-grade drill results reported today expand the resource potential at Guadalupe East considerably. The three historic main veins and multiple mineralized splays encountered to-date all remain open at depth and along strike.  Drilling has now defined the Guadalupe East veins over 420 metres incorporating current and previous drilling. Adding known historical underground workings, the total strike length of the Guadalupe East vein system is 1,000 metres. For reference, our April 2020 oxide Pit-Constrained Resource reflects a mineralized strike extent of only 120 metres at Guadalupe East based on open pit mining and heap leach parameters. The high-grade gold-silver values reported from our Phase 1 drill program indicate that conventional milling, with much higher silver and gold recoveries, may be the preferred processing method going forward.” 

