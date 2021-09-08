checkAd

Everything Blockchain, Inc., Subsidiary, Mercury, Inc., Signs Exclusive Agreement with Sabaton for USA Tour Beginning September 9, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 12:00  |  63   |   |   

Fleming Island, Florida, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC. (OTC Markets: OBTX) today announces its subsidiary, Mercury, Inc., has entered into an exclusive license agreement with the band Sabaton to sell its merchandise during their 2021 USA Tour beginning September 9, 2021 in Reading, Pennsylvania and concluding October 31, 2021 in Lowell, Massachusetts. Sabaton will perform 34 concerts in 26 states during their 2021 USA Tour with sold out crowds in some of the largest music venues in America.  The Company will provide all the training of venue staff and Sabaton personnel on the utilization and security protocols for our payment system.  Under terms of the license agreement, the Company shall recognize all revenue from sales generated during the concerts and from online customers through the end of the calendar year.

Sabaton was formed as a Swedish metals band nearly two decades ago and has carved out a reputation as one of the hardest working bands in the business, gaining a legion of loyal fans across the globe, delivering eight highly-rated studio albums (including two certified platinum sellers) and scoring multiple industry award wins and nominations. Fans know them as Sabaton – the heavy metal band that sings of real life wars and the people who played a part in them- of gruelling campaigns and dazzling acts of bravery, of magnificent victories, and touching personal strugglies, true stories more fantastic than any fiction.

Chris Carter, Mercury Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “Sabaton rocks!  We have established unique protocols and processes to ensure risks associated with venue sales are completed at a reduced risk.  These same processes may be utilized on many platforms, such as festivals, concerts, conventions, and other gatherings in mass numbers.  We will continue to seek out additional clients with this need.  We thank Sabaton for entrusting us with this important element of their US Tour and look forward to working with them in the future.  I personally will be attending the Judas Priest presents Warlando Metal Fest on September 11, 2021 in Orlando, Florida where Sabaton will be a headliner.”

To obtain a Tour schedule and purchase tickets for the concerts, visit https://www.sabaton.net/tour/.   

This information will be available on our website and all our social media feeds.

Follow us on: Facebook (www.facebook.com/everythingblockchain1)
Twitter(www.twitter.com/EverythingBloc4)
LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/everythingblockchain)

About Everything Blockchain:

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX) is a platform developer and software foundry with advanced development, architecture, and software designers of Blockchain specializing in blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, and zero trust data applications.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and cryptocurrency products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. 

CONTACT: Eric Jaffe, CEO
info@everythingblockchain.io
www.everythingblockchain.io

Investor Relations Contact:
RedChip Companies Inc.
Dave Gentry
Tel: 1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447 or 407-491-4498)
dave@redchip.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everything Blockchain, Inc., Subsidiary, Mercury, Inc., Signs Exclusive Agreement with Sabaton for USA Tour Beginning September 9, 2021 Fleming Island, Florida, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC. (OTC Markets: OBTX) today announces its subsidiary, Mercury, Inc., has entered into an exclusive license agreement with the band Sabaton to sell its merchandise …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
AgEagle Launches New Industry Standard for High Performance, High Resolution Multispectral Sensors ...
Shareholders of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Approve Business Combination at ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...