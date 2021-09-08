Everything Blockchain, Inc., Subsidiary, Mercury, Inc., Signs Exclusive Agreement with Sabaton for USA Tour Beginning September 9, 2021

Sabaton was formed as a Swedish metals band nearly two decades ago and has carved out a reputation as one of the hardest working bands in the business, gaining a legion of loyal fans across the globe, delivering eight highly-rated studio albums (including two certified platinum sellers) and scoring multiple industry award wins and nominations. Fans know them as Sabaton – the heavy metal band that sings of real life wars and the people who played a part in them- of gruelling campaigns and dazzling acts of bravery, of magnificent victories, and touching personal strugglies, true stories more fantastic than any fiction.

Fleming Island, Florida, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC. (OTC Markets: OBTX) today announces its subsidiary, Mercury, Inc., has entered into an exclusive license agreement with the band Sabaton to sell its merchandise during their 2021 USA Tour beginning September 9, 2021 in Reading, Pennsylvania and concluding October 31, 2021 in Lowell, Massachusetts. Sabaton will perform 34 concerts in 26 states during their 2021 USA Tour with sold out crowds in some of the largest music venues in America. The Company will provide all the training of venue staff and Sabaton personnel on the utilization and security protocols for our payment system. Under terms of the license agreement, the Company shall recognize all revenue from sales generated during the concerts and from online customers through the end of the calendar year.

Chris Carter, Mercury Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “Sabaton rocks! We have established unique protocols and processes to ensure risks associated with venue sales are completed at a reduced risk. These same processes may be utilized on many platforms, such as festivals, concerts, conventions, and other gatherings in mass numbers. We will continue to seek out additional clients with this need. We thank Sabaton for entrusting us with this important element of their US Tour and look forward to working with them in the future. I personally will be attending the Judas Priest presents Warlando Metal Fest on September 11, 2021 in Orlando, Florida where Sabaton will be a headliner.”

To obtain a Tour schedule and purchase tickets for the concerts, visit https://www.sabaton.net/tour/ .

About Everything Blockchain:

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX) is a platform developer and software foundry with advanced development, architecture, and software designers of Blockchain specializing in blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, and zero trust data applications.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and cryptocurrency products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

CONTACT: Eric Jaffe, CEO info@everythingblockchain.io www.everythingblockchain.io Investor Relations Contact: RedChip Companies Inc. Dave Gentry Tel: 1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447 or 407-491-4498) dave@redchip.com