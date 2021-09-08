checkAd

Fraudsters in Canada Shift Focus to Travel and Leisure

TransUnion reveals suspected digital fraud attempt growth rate coming from Canada more than twice global percentage

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the prevalence of digital fraud attempts on businesses and consumers continues to rise, TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) newest quarterly analysis found that fraudsters are re-focusing their efforts from financial services to the travel and leisure and gaming industries.

Across industries, the rate of suspected digital fraud attempts1 rose 16.5% globally when comparing Q2 2021 to Q2 2020. In Canada, the percentage of digital fraud attempts increased at a much higher rate of 44.9% during the same time period. Gaming and travel and leisure were the two most impacted industries globally for the suspected digital fraud attempt rate, rising 393.0% and 155.9% in the last year, respectively. In Canada, this rate rose 209.8% for gaming and 216.1% for travel and leisure.

TransUnion monitors digital fraud attempts reported by businesses in varied industries such as gambling, gaming, financial services, healthcare, insurance, retail and travel and leisure, among others. The conclusions are based on intelligence from billions of transactions and more than 40,000 websites and apps contained in its flagship identity proofing, risk-based authentication and fraud analytics solution suite – TransUnion TruValidate.

“It is quite common for fraudsters to shift their focus every few months from one industry to another,” said Anne-Marie Kelly, head of Market Development, Identity Management and Fraud Solutions at TransUnion. “Fraudsters tend to seek out industries that may be seeing an immense growth in transactions. This quarter, as countries began to open up more from their COVID-19 lockdowns and travel and other leisure activities became more mainstream, fraudsters clearly made this industry a top target. The immense growth in gaming fraud also can likely be attributed to the shifts in focus of fraudsters as this growing market becomes a larger target.”

An example of the shift in focus of fraudsters can be seen in financial services. Global financial services suspected online fraud attempt rates had risen 149% when comparing the first four months of 2021 and the last four months of 2020. But when comparing Q2 2021 and Q2 2020, the rate of suspected online financial services fraud attempts have still risen, but at a much lower rate of 18.8% globally and 29.7% in Canada.

