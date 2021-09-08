Osisko Metals Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results and Corporate Update
MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSXV: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on September 1, 2021. A total of 81,365,134 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing 42.53% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:
|(i)
|fixing the number of directors at six (6);
|(ii)
|election of all management nominees to the board of directors of the Company (details in table below);
|(iii)
|appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration; and
|
(iv)
|approval of the Company’s existing 10% rolling Stock Option Plan.
|Name
|Votes For
|Votes For (%)
|Votes Withheld
|Votes Withheld (%)
|Jeff Hussey
|78,305,558
|98.17
|%
|1,459,364
|1.83
|%
|Robert Wares
|79,756,997
|99.99
|%
|7,925
|0.01
|%
|Luc Lessard
|69,831,268
|87.55
|%
|9,933,654
|12.45
|%
|Amy Satov
|79,733,447
|99.96
|%
|31,475
|0.04
|%
|Cathy Singer
|79,733,472
|99.96
|%
|31,450
|0.04
|%
|Donald Siemens
|79,190,734
|99.28
|%
|574,188
|0.72
|%
Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO, commented: “We thank all shareholders and stakeholders for their continued support of the Company and the Pine Point Project. With the current resource definition drill program, as well as ongoing hydrogeological studies and community work, advancement of Pine Point is on-schedule and on-budget. In the evolving global market of rising base metal commodity prices, shareholders are also reminded that Pine Point is rapidly gaining value. At current spot zinc prices of US$1.35/lb zinc and US$1.05/lb lead, the 2020 PEA sensitivity tables indicate after-tax NPV of approximately C$730 M and after-tax IRR of 38% for the Pine Point project, a substantial increase over conservative 2020 numbers. We believe base metal commodity markets will continue to improve as supply deficits manifest themselves, particularly for copper, zinc and nickel, and that markets will recognize Pine Point as a leading global zinc development project.”
