Osisko Metals Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results and Corporate Update

MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") (TSXV: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held on September 1, 2021. A total of 81,365,134 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing 42.53% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

Name Votes For Votes For (%) Votes Withheld Votes Withheld (%) Jeff Hussey 78,305,558 98.17 % 1,459,364 1.83 % Robert Wares 79,756,997 99.99 % 7,925 0.01 % Luc Lessard 69,831,268 87.55 % 9,933,654 12.45 % Amy Satov 79,733,447 99.96 % 31,475 0.04 % Cathy Singer 79,733,472 99.96 % 31,450 0.04 % Donald Siemens 79,190,734 99.28 % 574,188 0.72 %

Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO, commented: “We thank all shareholders and stakeholders for their continued support of the Company and the Pine Point Project. With the current resource definition drill program, as well as ongoing hydrogeological studies and community work, advancement of Pine Point is on-schedule and on-budget. In the evolving global market of rising base metal commodity prices, shareholders are also reminded that Pine Point is rapidly gaining value. At current spot zinc prices of US$1.35/lb zinc and US$1.05/lb lead, the 2020 PEA sensitivity tables indicate after-tax NPV of approximately C$730 M and after-tax IRR of 38% for the Pine Point project, a substantial increase over conservative 2020 numbers. We believe base metal commodity markets will continue to improve as supply deficits manifest themselves, particularly for copper, zinc and nickel, and that markets will recognize Pine Point as a leading global zinc development project.”