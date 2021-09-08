checkAd

Osisko Metals Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results and Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 12:00  |  41   |   |   

MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSXV: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on September 1, 2021. A total of 81,365,134 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing 42.53% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

(i)     fixing the number of directors at six (6);
     
(ii)    election of all management nominees to the board of directors of the Company (details in table below);
     
(iii)     appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration; and
     
(iv) 
   approval of the Company’s existing 10% rolling Stock Option Plan.


Name Votes For Votes For (%) Votes Withheld Votes Withheld (%)
Jeff Hussey 78,305,558 98.17 % 1,459,364 1.83 %
Robert Wares 79,756,997 99.99 % 7,925 0.01 %
Luc Lessard 69,831,268 87.55 % 9,933,654 12.45 %
Amy Satov 79,733,447 99.96 % 31,475 0.04 %
Cathy Singer 79,733,472 99.96 % 31,450 0.04 %
Donald Siemens 79,190,734 99.28 % 574,188 0.72 %

Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO, commented: “We thank all shareholders and stakeholders for their continued support of the Company and the Pine Point Project. With the current resource definition drill program, as well as ongoing hydrogeological studies and community work, advancement of Pine Point is on-schedule and on-budget. In the evolving global market of rising base metal commodity prices, shareholders are also reminded that Pine Point is rapidly gaining value. At current spot zinc prices of US$1.35/lb zinc and US$1.05/lb lead, the 2020 PEA sensitivity tables indicate after-tax NPV of approximately C$730 M and after-tax IRR of 38% for the Pine Point project, a substantial increase over conservative 2020 numbers. We believe base metal commodity markets will continue to improve as supply deficits manifest themselves, particularly for copper, zinc and nickel, and that markets will recognize Pine Point as a leading global zinc development project.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Osisko Metals Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results and Corporate Update MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") (TSXV: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
AgEagle Launches New Industry Standard for High Performance, High Resolution Multispectral Sensors ...
Shareholders of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Approve Business Combination at ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...