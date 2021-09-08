EXL to Participate in Upcoming Citibank Global Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced that Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at Citibank's 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 15. The discussion will begin at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes. Mr. Kapoor will be discussing EXLS’s value proposition in which we utilize digital, analytics and AI solutions to help address our clients’ biggest challenges and unlock opportunities for growth. He will also be hosting 1x1 meetings with investors.

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 33,000 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

