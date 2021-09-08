Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement to Supply New World-Class Semiconductor Manufacturing Complex in the U.S.

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today it has signed a long-term agreement with one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers for the supply of industrial gases to a new multi-billion …

Linde will build, own and operate a complex of on-site plants to supply ultra-high-purity nitrogen, oxygen and argon to the customer. These plants are designed to meet the most stringent requirements of the semiconductor industry while maintaining world-class reliability and operating efficiency. Linde's total investment will be approximately $600 million. The first plants and supporting infrastructure are due to start up in the second half of 2022.

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today it has signed a long-term agreement with one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers for the supply of industrial gases to a new multi-billion dollar manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona.

"We are proud to have been selected as supplier to this major new facility," said Dan Yankowski, President Linde Gases North America. "Our technology is designed to provide a secure and reliable supply of high-purity gases to this world-leading semiconductor facility, supporting the significant expansion of our customer's manufacturing capacity in the U.S."

