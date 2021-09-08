checkAd

Campari Launches Fellini Forward, The New Campari Red Diaries Project Exploring The Creative Genius Of Federico Fellini Using Artificial Intelligence

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
Venice, Italy (ots/PRNewswire) - Globally Premiering during the 78th Venice
International Film Festival - La Biennale di Venezia and soon available in
selected countries on Amazon Prime Video, the iconic Italian brand releases a
documentary exploring the future of cinema

Campari (https://www.campari.com/red-diaries-fellini-forward) , the iconic
Italian aperitif, launches Campari Red Diaries 2021: Fellini Forward
(https://www.campari.com/red-diaries-fellini-forward) at the Campari Boat - In
Cinema during the 78th Venice International Film Festival - La Biennale di
Venezia , a pioneering project inspired by the late Federico Fellini that uses
Artificial Intelligence techniques including machine learning to explore the
creative genius of one of the greatest filmmakers of all time to create a
one-of-a-kind short film. Showcasing the full project is a unique documentary
covering the process from start to finish, exploring the future of cinema and
human vs. machine creative collaboration based on evidence found in the short
movie set in Rome and expert commentary. The documentary, featuring the short
film, will have its North American premiere as a Partner Presentation at New
York Film Festival on the 29th September, 2021 and will be available for
consumers to view in select markets on Amazon Prime Video in the coming month.

Since its creation in 1860, Campari has pushed the boundaries of creativity to
go beyond the norm, unlocking passions and talents of artists across different
fields in the path to creation. From world famous names, to young and emerging
talents, the relationship between Campari and the arts, especially cinema, has
made its mark over the years, evidently still true to this day.

CAMPARI AND FEDERICO FELLINI

A notable partnership was found when Campari collaborated with Federico Fellini
on a unique advertisement in 1984. This year, in an ode to this creative genius,
Campari endeavours to continue the brand's legacy, marrying creativity and
innovation within the cinema industry with the most forward-looking technology
calling upon Artificial Intelligence specialists, creativity fellows, Fellini
experts, future generations and Fellini's crew and family themselves to
contribute and comment on this unique art experiment.

CAMPARI FELLINI FORWARD: THE DOCUMENTARY

As champion of the artistic world, Campari has embarked on its most ambitious
project yet, exploring new territories and fields in both the world of cinema
and technology. The Campari Red Diaries 2021 Fellini Forward documentary,
directed by award-winning duo ZCDC , Zackary Canepari and Drea Cooper, explores
Campari Launches Fellini Forward, The New Campari Red Diaries Project Exploring The Creative Genius Of Federico Fellini Using Artificial Intelligence Globally Premiering during the 78th Venice International Film Festival - La Biennale di Venezia and soon available in selected countries on Amazon Prime Video, the iconic Italian brand releases a documentary exploring the future of cinema Campari …

