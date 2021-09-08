Campari Launches Fellini Forward, The New Campari Red Diaries Project Exploring The Creative Genius Of Federico Fellini Using Artificial Intelligence

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Venice, Italy (ots/PRNewswire) - Globally Premiering during the 78th VeniceInternational Film Festival - La Biennale di Venezia and soon available inselected countries on Amazon Prime Video, the iconic Italian brand releases adocumentary exploring the future of cinemaCampari (https://www.campari.com/red-diaries-fellini-forward) , the iconicItalian aperitif, launches Campari Red Diaries 2021: Fellini Forward(https://www.campari.com/red-diaries-fellini-forward) at the Campari Boat - InCinema during the 78th Venice International Film Festival - La Biennale diVenezia , a pioneering project inspired by the late Federico Fellini that usesArtificial Intelligence techniques including machine learning to explore thecreative genius of one of the greatest filmmakers of all time to create aone-of-a-kind short film. Showcasing the full project is a unique documentarycovering the process from start to finish, exploring the future of cinema andhuman vs. machine creative collaboration based on evidence found in the shortmovie set in Rome and expert commentary. The documentary, featuring the shortfilm, will have its North American premiere as a Partner Presentation at NewYork Film Festival on the 29th September, 2021 and will be available forconsumers to view in select markets on Amazon Prime Video in the coming month.Since its creation in 1860, Campari has pushed the boundaries of creativity togo beyond the norm, unlocking passions and talents of artists across differentfields in the path to creation. From world famous names, to young and emergingtalents, the relationship between Campari and the arts, especially cinema, hasmade its mark over the years, evidently still true to this day.CAMPARI AND FEDERICO FELLINIA notable partnership was found when Campari collaborated with Federico Fellinion a unique advertisement in 1984. This year, in an ode to this creative genius,Campari endeavours to continue the brand's legacy, marrying creativity andinnovation within the cinema industry with the most forward-looking technologycalling upon Artificial Intelligence specialists, creativity fellows, Felliniexperts, future generations and Fellini's crew and family themselves tocontribute and comment on this unique art experiment.CAMPARI FELLINI FORWARD: THE DOCUMENTARYAs champion of the artistic world, Campari has embarked on its most ambitiousproject yet, exploring new territories and fields in both the world of cinemaand technology. The Campari Red Diaries 2021 Fellini Forward documentary,directed by award-winning duo ZCDC , Zackary Canepari and Drea Cooper, explores