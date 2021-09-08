checkAd

CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Euronext Paris & Amsterdam

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 12:29  |  10   |   |   

Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm brings physically-backed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs to both Euronext exchanges

September 08, 2021 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey – CoinShares (“the Company”) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, today announced that two of the Company’s recently launched physically-backed exchange traded products (ETPs) have cross-listed on the Euronext exchange in Paris and Amsterdam. With this latest cross-listing, CoinShares continues to expand its European footprint and will be able to provide a larger investor base with access to digital assets through industry leading, regulated investment vehicles.

  • CoinShares Physical Bitcoin ISIN: GB00BLD4ZL17 / WKN: A3GPMN / Fee: 0.98% p.a.
  • CoinShares Physical Ethereum ISIN: GB00BLD4ZM24 / WKN: A3GQ2N / Fee: 1.25% p.a.

Frank Spiteri, CoinShares’ Chief Revenue Officer added “Listing our physical Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam is another milestone for our CoinShares Physical platform, which has grown to over $560m in assets under management after launching in January. The cross-listing will allow us to continue our mission of working alongside clients to provide investors access to cryptocurrencies through investment products. We are excited to expand into these new marketplaces and continue growing the presence of digital assets in Europe.”

Chief Executive Officer at CoinShares, Jean-Marie Mognetti, commented on today’s news, “We have seen the investor sentiment in Europe shifting in favour of digital assets over the last few years. The institutional demand for our products clearly demonstrates the part cryptocurrencies play in institutional investment portfolios. By listing our physical ETPs in Amsterdam and Paris we’re continuing to put our client’s needs first while also filling a gap in the marketplace. We recently recorded the strongest second-quarter results in CoinShares’ history, and this news, coupled with the recent announcement of our strategic alliance with Invesco Europe, augurs very well for the future of our asset management business.”

The listing of the two ETPs on both Euronext exchanges follows the cross-listing of CoinShares Physical Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin ETPs on Germany’s main market Börse Xetra earlier this year. CoinShares Physical ETPs are now registered for sale in Switzerland, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, France, Denmark, Finland, Poland and Norway.

About the CoinShares Group

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS.

Media Contact

Jay Morakis
+1 646 859 5951
press@coinshares.com

Certified Advisor

Mangold Fondkommission AB 
+46 (0)8 503 015 50
ca@mangold.se

SOURCE CoinShares Group





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Euronext Paris & Amsterdam Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm brings physically-backed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs to both Euronext exchanges September 08, 2021 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey – CoinShares (“the Company”) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS), Europe's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
AgEagle Launches New Industry Standard for High Performance, High Resolution Multispectral Sensors ...
Shareholders of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Approve Business Combination at ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...