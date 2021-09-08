checkAd

Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Investor and Scientific Conferences in September

NEW YORK, September 8, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following investor and scientific conferences in September:

- September 13-15: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will present a company overview at the conference. The on-demand presentation will be available for viewing beginning September 13, at 7:00 am ET. An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.

- September 22-25: 50th Annual European Society for Dermatological Research (ESDR) Meeting. Irina Betscheider, Ph.D., Clinical Operations Program Lead at Immunic, will present the first clinical experience with IMU-935, an orally available, selective inverse agonist of RORγt. The poster presentation will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations.

- Poster Number: ESDR057

- Title: Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple oral doses of IMU-935 in healthy volunteers: First clinical experience with an orally available small molecule inhibitor of IL-17

- September 27-30: 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. Dr. Vitt will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 28, at 10:00 am ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days.

