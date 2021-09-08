Get Your Holiday Wish Lists Ready! The Official Awesomest List of Toys from BJ’s Wholesale Club Has Arrived

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, revealed The Official Awesomest List of Toys for 2021. The curated list gives BJ’s members a sneak peek into the hottest toys for the upcoming holiday season with incredible savings on timeless brands, such as Disney, Fisher Price, Barbie, LEGO and more.

BJ's Wholesale Club revealed The Official Awesomest List of Toys for 2021 on September 8, 2021. The curated list gives BJ’s members a sneak peek into the hottest toys for the upcoming holiday season with incredible savings on timeless brands, such as Disney, Barbie, Blue's Clues and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Official Awesomest List of Toys from BJ’s is a great way for parents to get a jump-start on their holiday shopping. From educational toys, arts and crafts, and gifts inspired by the most popular TV and movie characters, The Official Awesomest List of Toys is only available at BJ’s and is guaranteed to make every child’s holiday merry and bright.

“At BJ’s our members love us for the unbeatable savings and value we offer, and their kids love us for our huge toy selection,” said Molly Cox, senior vice president, general merchandise, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We’re thrilled to kick off this year’s holiday season with the unveiling of The Official Awesomest List of Toys and to help spread joy to kids of all ages.”

Members can shop The Official Awesomest List of Toys and BJ’s expanded holiday toy assortment on BJs.com and in-club beginning in October. This year’s list includes the following BJ's exclusives:

Airbrush Plush with two additional Airbrush marker colors and an extra sheet of stick-on stencils

Paw Patrol Total City Rescue Set with exclusive BONUS four vehicles

Kindi Kids Mystabella and Lil’ Sis Mirabella Exclusive Sister Bundle

Super Power Air Rebound

5 Surprise Mini Mart with 15 Mini Brands

Blue’s Clues & You! Ultimate Check-Up Time Blue with BONUS accessories

Barbie Best Fashion Friend 28” Holiday Doll with exclusive deluxe holiday outfit

Disney Doorables Mega Figure Pack with three exclusive figures

Ryan’s World Vending Surprise with special BONUS Snack Surprises

Giant Mystery Egg: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, PJ Masks, Barbie

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Members can check off all their kids’ wish lists with BJ’s huge selection of toys at an unbeatable value available in-club and on BJs.com. Some of this year’s hottest toys, include: