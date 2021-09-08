NICE Earns Broad Industry Recognition for Its Leading AI Customer Experience Technology

Computer magazine’s AI & Machine Learning Award recognizes Enlighten AI for its predictive and prescriptive analytics use cases that answer important questions for every type of organization. Leveraging data from all business sectors to predict what will happen and provide clarity and understanding on how organizations can act on the information helps them prepare for future scenarios. Enlighten AI demonstrated how organizations can achieve successful metrics, such as increased customer satisfaction, return on investment (ROI), reduced operational costs, and more.

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Enlighten AI was named the winner in the “Best Use of Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics” category of Computing magazine’s AI & Machine Learning Awards. Enlighten AI was also recognized by KMWorld and NICE was added to the KMWorld AI 50 – a list of the top companies that are helping organizations win in an increasingly competitive marketplace. These awards further validate the unrivaled ability of Enlighten AI to help businesses deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive positive business outcomes.

Similarly, KMWorld’s AI 50 highlights the companies that are paving the way for businesses to excel in delivering customer satisfaction and operational efficiency using products and services with embedded intelligence and automation.

Barry Cooper, President, NICE Workforce & Customer Experience Division said “In the contact center space, where billions of interactions happen daily, AI is increasingly considered necessary to compete by providing faster, more accurate customer service effectively. Enlighten AI’s purpose-built AI solutions drive extraordinary experiences that customers come to expect. We are honored to be recognized by KMWorld and Computing magazine for Enlighten AI’s proven ability to deliver on the promise of next-gen CX.”

Developed from over 30 years of industry expertise and using the largest syndicated interactions dataset, Enlighten AI provides contact centers a complete, objective and automated behavioral analysis of every interaction. A suite of innovative CX solutions operationalizes these insights, accelerating action and turning customer service into a real competitive differentiator.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered contact center software. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com.