Hecla Increases Silver-linked Dividend and Lowers Silver Trigger

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 12:30  |  45   |   |   

Hecla Mining Company (“Hecla”)(NYSE:HL) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors is adding one cent for the silver-linked dividend starting at a new, lower quarterly average realized silver price of $20. The policy increases the quarterly dividend by 33% at $25 realized silver price threshold.

“Our further enhanced dividend policy reflects Hecla’s strong free cash flow generation from the United States’ largest and lowest cost silver mines that produce more than 40% of all the silver mined in the United States,” said Hecla’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Phillips S. Baker, Jr. “Hecla has consistently paid dividends since 2010 and has enhanced the policy three times in the last 12 months. Hecla’s dividend policy has the industry’s only silver-linked dividend providing sustainable returns to our shareholders and demonstrates our operational and financial discipline. And with the new policy shareholders receive a silver-linked dividend at a lower silver price and get a third more dividends at $25 silver.”

The table below provides an overview of the enhanced silver-linked dividend with a lower silver-linked price threshold.

Quarterly Average Realized Silver Price

Quarterly Silver-Linked Dividend

Annualized Silver-Linked Dividend

Annualized Minimum Dividends

Annualized Dividends: Silver-Linked & Minimum Dividends

$20

$0.0025

$.01

$.015

$.025

$25

$.01

$.04

$.015

$.055

$30

$.015

$.06

$.015

$.075

$35

$.025

$.10

$.015

$.115

$40

$.035

$.14

$.015

$.155

$45

Nachrichten zu den Werten

02.09.21goldinvest.de: Lakewood Exploration - Erste Bohrungen auf historischer Silbermine in Kürze!
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
31.08.21First Majestic Silver: Aktie bestätigt Unterstützung
Gold-Silber-Rohstofftrends | Kommentare
28.08.21Hecla Mining: Aktie setzt erstes Ausrufezeichen
Gold-Silber-Rohstofftrends | Kommentare
28.08.21Pan American Silver: Nimmt die Erholung nun Fahrt auf?
Gold-Silber-Rohstofftrends | Kommentare
28.08.21Fresnillo plc. : Ein Hoffnungsschimmer
Gold-Silber-Rohstofftrends | Kommentare
09.08.21Hecla to Release CEO Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten