Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Acquire JMP Group LLC

JMP is a highly regarded capital markets firm that provides investment banking services, including strategic advisory, equity research and sales and trading focused primarily on the healthcare, technology, financial services and real estate sectors. Upon the closing of the transaction, JMP, which was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Citizens.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) and JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP or “JMP”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Citizens will acquire JMP in an all-cash transaction.

“The acquisition of JMP represents an attractive opportunity for us to continue to broaden both our capabilities and our customer base in our commercial banking segment,” said Bruce Van Saun, chairman and chief executive officer at Citizens. “The acquisition further strengthens Citizens’ growing corporate finance and strategic advisory capabilities, with a focus on high growth and compelling industry sectors.”

“We are adding a wealth of talented bankers as well as an institutional equities franchise that aligns well with our sector-focused corporate banking philosophy,” added Donald McCree, vice chairman and head of commercial banking at Citizens. “The transaction brings us a strong platform based in San Francisco and New York, expanding both our range of services and our national presence.”

“Citizens takes an approach to business and client service that mirrors our own,” said Joseph Jolson, founder and chairman of JMP. “We are energized by the opportunity to provide new strategic advisory and equities capabilities to Citizens’ corporate client base while simultaneously offering JMP Securities’ clients a highly complementary set of products and services as part of a leading U.S. depository institution.”

Under the terms of the merger agreement, JMP shareholders will receive $7.50 for each common share of JMP they own, or approximately $149 million in cash.

The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of each company, and the transaction is targeted to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to approval by the shareholders of JMP, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. As of September 1, 2021, executive management and members of JMP’s board of directors owned approximately 60% of its outstanding common shares.