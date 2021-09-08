checkAd

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Acquire JMP Group LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 12:30  |  32   |   |   

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) and JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP or “JMP”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Citizens will acquire JMP in an all-cash transaction.

JMP is a highly regarded capital markets firm that provides investment banking services, including strategic advisory, equity research and sales and trading focused primarily on the healthcare, technology, financial services and real estate sectors. Upon the closing of the transaction, JMP, which was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Citizens.

“The acquisition of JMP represents an attractive opportunity for us to continue to broaden both our capabilities and our customer base in our commercial banking segment,” said Bruce Van Saun, chairman and chief executive officer at Citizens. “The acquisition further strengthens Citizens’ growing corporate finance and strategic advisory capabilities, with a focus on high growth and compelling industry sectors.”

“We are adding a wealth of talented bankers as well as an institutional equities franchise that aligns well with our sector-focused corporate banking philosophy,” added Donald McCree, vice chairman and head of commercial banking at Citizens. “The transaction brings us a strong platform based in San Francisco and New York, expanding both our range of services and our national presence.”

“Citizens takes an approach to business and client service that mirrors our own,” said Joseph Jolson, founder and chairman of JMP. “We are energized by the opportunity to provide new strategic advisory and equities capabilities to Citizens’ corporate client base while simultaneously offering JMP Securities’ clients a highly complementary set of products and services as part of a leading U.S. depository institution.”

Under the terms of the merger agreement, JMP shareholders will receive $7.50 for each common share of JMP they own, or approximately $149 million in cash.

The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of each company, and the transaction is targeted to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to approval by the shareholders of JMP, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. As of September 1, 2021, executive management and members of JMP’s board of directors owned approximately 60% of its outstanding common shares.

Seite 1 von 4
Citizens Financial Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Acquire JMP Group LLC Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) and JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP or “JMP”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Citizens will acquire JMP in an all-cash transaction. JMP is a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
Crescita Acquires Minority Interest in The Best You
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21Citizens Financial Group Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten