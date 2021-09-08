checkAd

Design Therapeutics Announces Positive Preclinical Data Highlighting Disease-Modifying Potential of its Novel DM1 GeneTACs as a Treatment for Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 12:30  |  51   |   |   

Data to be Presented during the 2021 Virtual Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation Annual Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a biotechnology company developing small molecule treatments for degenerative genetic disorders, today announced new preclinical data from its novel DM1 GeneTAC program, which demonstrated a near-complete resolution of disease-causing foci and correction of splicing defects in myotonic dystrophy type-1 (DM1) patient cells. These data will be presented in a poster titled “Small molecule GeneTACs reduce toxic nuclear foci and correct splicing defects in multiple DM1 cell types,” at the 2021 Virtual Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation Annual Conference, being held virtually from September 10-11, 2021.

“DM1 is a devastating multi-system genetic disorder caused by a nucleotide repeat expansion in the DMPK gene that leads to progressive muscle weakness, and also affects the heart, the gastrointestinal and endocrine systems, and ultimately impairs respiration. There are currently no approved treatment options,” said João Siffert, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Design Therapeutics. “Our DM1 GeneTACs are small molecules designed to address the underlying root causes of DM1 by specifically blocking transcription of the mutant DMPK gene.”

“New preclinical data demonstrated the ability of our DM1 GeneTACs to potently and selectively block expression of the mutant DMPK gene in DM1 patient cells. Reduction of nuclear foci was associated with clear correction of splicing defects that are involved in the multi-system pathophysiology of DM1,” added Abhi Bhat, Ph.D., head of R&D of Design Therapeutics. “We believe these data are highly meaningful both for the potential treatment of patients with DM1, as well as further validation of our GeneTAC approach to treating inherited degenerative diseases.”

Design is leveraging its proprietary GeneTAC (gene targeted chimera) platform to develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases driven by nucleotide repeat expansions, such as DM1. DM1 is caused by an increased number of CTG triplet repeats in the DMPK gene. Transcription of the mutant DMPK gene forms pre-mRNAs with large CUG hairpin loops that trap splicing proteins in the nucleus. Specifically, the mutant DMPK pre-mRNAs trap a critical CUG-binding protein called muscle blind-like protein 1 (MBNL1), which leads to the formation of toxic nuclear foci. These foci inhibit the ability of MBNL1 to process pre-mRNAs, which when mis-spliced disrupt muscle development and function that is characteristic of DM1.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Design Therapeutics Announces Positive Preclinical Data Highlighting Disease-Modifying Potential of its Novel DM1 GeneTACs as a Treatment for Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 Data to be Presented during the 2021 Virtual Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation Annual ConferenceCARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a biotechnology company developing small molecule treatments …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
AgEagle Launches New Industry Standard for High Performance, High Resolution Multispectral Sensors ...
Shareholders of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Approve Business Combination at ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...