Affimed Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress

“We are pleased with the continued progress in our development of AFM13, AFM24 and AFM28,” said Adi Hoess, CEO of Affimed. “By the end of this year, we expect to report additional data from AFM13-104, progress our parallel development strategy for AFM24 and disclose the details of our AFM28 program. We expect our broad development pipeline will generate an ongoing stream of data over the next several quarters,” he concluded.

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and provided an update on clinical and corporate progress.

Clinical Stage Program Updates

AFM13 (CD30/CD16A)

Affimed is continuing to recruit patients in the REDIRECT study (AFM13-202) after reporting positive results from the preplanned interim futility analysis in March 2021; the trial combined the high- and low-CD30 expressing cohorts into one. Affimed expects to complete enrollment in the study in the first half of 2022. REDIRECT is a phase 2, registration-directed study of AFM13 as monotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory CD30-positive peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL).

Affimed reported that all three dose escalation cohorts in the investigator sponsored trial (IST) at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center of AFM13 precomplexed with cord blood-derived natural killer (NK) cells (AFM13-104) are now fully enrolled and patients have completed at least the first cycle of therapy without dose limiting toxicities. Additional patients are being enrolled at the highest dose level to generate additional data on safety and efficacy. The study is evaluating increasing doses of cord-blood derived NK cells precomplexed with AFM13 followed by three weekly infusions of AFM13 monotherapy in patients with recurrent or refractory CD30-positive lymphomas. As presented at AACR in April 2021, the first four patients showed a 100% objective response rate with two out of four patients having a complete response (50%).

AFM24 (EGFR/CD16A)

For AFM24, an EGFR/CD16A targeted innate cell engager (ICE) for patients with EGFR-expressing solid tumors, Affimed is executing a strategy intended to deliver the highest probability of success. Affimed announced that it has identified pharmacologically active doses in its monotherapy dose escalation study and will initiate its three-pronged development strategy in parallel across a broad set of solid tumor indications. The three studies are expected to generate a continuous flow of data.

In AFM24-101, the monotherapy phase 1/2a clinical trial of AFM24, Affimed increased the size of cohort 5 (320 mg) and cohort 6 (480 mg) to generate additional pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data that is expected to aid the selection of the recommended phase 2 dose. To date, no classic EGFR related side effects have been observed. Affimed expects to determine the recommended phase 2 dose and start the dose expansion phase of the trial in 2021. The indications will be as follows: Renal cell carcinoma (clear cell), failing standard of care (SoC) including TKIs and PD1 targeted therapy Non-small cell lung cancer (EGFR-mutant), failing SoC TKIs and PD1 naïve; and, Colorectal cancer, failing chemotherapy plus EGFR-targeted antibodies

AFM24-102, the phase 1/2a combination study of AFM24 with the PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab (Tecentriq) in EGFR-expressing solid tumors, is on track to start in the second half of 2021. The combination trial will include the following indications: Non-small cell lung cancer (EGFR-wildtype), failing chemotherapy and PD1 targeted therapy Gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer failing chemotherapy and/or PD1 targeted therapy; and, A basket of EGFR-expressing tumors comprising pancreatic, hepatocellular and biliary tract cancer failing standard of care therapy for the respective disease

AFM24-103, the phase 1/2a combination study of AFM24 with NKGen Biotech’s autologous NK cell therapy, SNK01, a first-in-human proof of concept trial in EGFR-expressing solid tumors, is on track to start in 2021. The combination trial will include the following indications: Non-small cell lung cancer (EGFR-wildtype), failing chemotherapy and PD1 targeted therapy Squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, failing chemotherapy and PD1 targeted therapy; and, Colorectal cancer, failing standard of care therapy





Preclinical Programs

Affimed expects to disclose the target of its preclinical asset, AFM28, and publish initial preclinical data in Q4 2021. The company remains on track to file an IND application for AFM28 in the first half of 2022.



Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

(Figures for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, and 2020 are unaudited.)

As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled €222.7 million compared to €146.9 million on December 31, 2020. Based on its current operating plan and assumptions, Affimed anticipates that its cash and cash equivalents will support operations into the second half of 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was €17.3 million compared to €15.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was €9.7 million compared with €2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Revenue predominately relates to the Genentech and Roivant collaborations.

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 amounted to €21.8 million compared to €11.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase is largely due to increased costs for AFM24, including costs associated with the ongoing phase 1/2a clinical trial and manufacturing costs for clinical trial material required for the ongoing study and planned future studies, as well as an increase in costs associated with early-stage development/discovery activities. In addition, there was an increase associated with research and development that is non-project specific, including share-based payment expense, intellectual property-related expenses and facility costs.

General and administrative expenses increased 108.7% from €2.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, to €5.4 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase relates largely to higher personnel expenses due to an increase in headcount, higher premiums for our Directors and Officers liability insurance and higher legal and consulting expenses.

Net finance costs for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased by 63% from €1.0 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, to €1.6 million. This increase is largely due to foreign exchange losses related to assets denominated in U.S. dollars as a result of currency fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and Euro during the quarter.

Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was €18.8 million, or €0.16 per common share compared with a net loss of €12.2 million, or €0.16 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The weighted number of common shares outstanding for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 119.6 million.

Additional information regarding these results will be included in the notes to the consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2021, of Affimed’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Note on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Affimed prepares and reports consolidated financial statements and financial information in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. None of the financial statements were prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States. Affimed maintains its books and records in Euro.

AFFIMED N.V.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Unaudited interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income / (loss)

(in € thousand)







For the three months

ended June 30 For the six months

ended June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 9,707 2,934 21,366 8,069 Other income – net 332 85 479 28 Research and development expenses (21,800) (11,697) (33,205) (23,146) General and administrative expenses (5,439) (2,606) (9,925) (6,131) Operating loss (17,200) (11,284) (21,285) (21,180) Finance income / (costs) – net (1,552) (954) 3,947 653 Loss before tax (18,752) (12,238) (17,338) (20,527) Income taxes 0 0 (2) 0 Loss for the period (18,752) (12,238) (17,340) (20,527) Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Equity investments at fair value OCI – net change in fair value







(4,097) (71) (5,349) 10 Other comprehensive income / (loss) (4,097) (71) (5,349) 10 Total comprehensive income / (loss) (22,849) (12,309) (22,689) (20,517) Earnings / (loss) per share in € per share (undiluted = diluted) (0.16) (0.16) (0.15) (0.26) Weighted number of common shares outstanding 119,645,207 79,189,686 117,924,831 77,719,793





Unaudited interim consolidated statements of financial position (in € thousand) June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 (unaudited)

ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 1,661 1,718 Leasehold improvements and equipment 3,447 2,226 Long term financial assets 14,693 20,042 Right-of-use assets 1,036 940 20,837 24,926 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 222,676 146,854 Trade and other receivables 3,763 2,439 Inventories 612 246 Other assets 135 1,260 227,186 150,799 TOTAL ASSETS 248,023 175,725 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Issued capital 1,197 983 Capital reserves 446,525 345,164 Fair value reserves (3,629 ) 1,720 Accumulated deficit (293,214 ) (275,874 ) Total equity 150,879 71,993 Non current liabilities Borrowings 10,025 231 Contract liabilities 19,361 35,992 Lease liabilities 601 482 Total non-current liabilities 29,987 36,705 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 15,838 11,394 Borrowings 93 92 Lease liabilities 523 492 Contract liabilities 50,703 55,049 Total current liabilities 67,157 67,027 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 248,023 175,725





Unaudited interim consolidated statements of cash flows (in € thousand) For the six months ended June 30



2021 2020 Cash flow from operating activities Income / (loss) for the period (17,340 ) (20,527 ) Adjustments for the period: - Income taxes 2 0 - Depreciation and amortisation 624 551 - Share based payments 4,695 1,410 - Finance income / costs – net (3,947 ) (653 ) (15,966 ) (19,219 ) Change in trade and other receivables (1,324 ) (649 ) Change in inventories (366 ) (125 ) Change in other assets 924 0 Change in trade, other payables, provisions and contract liabilities (16,262 ) (11,757 ) Cash used in operating activities (32,994 ) (31,750 ) Interest received 0 276 Paid interest (377 ) (64 ) Paid income tax (2 ) 0 Net cash used in operating activities (33,373 ) (31,538 ) Cash flow from investing activities Purchase of intangible assets (5 ) (2 ) Purchase of leasehold improvements and equipment (1,502 ) (174 ) Cash paid for investments in financial assets 0 (8,101 ) Cash received from maturity of financial assets 0 9,088 Net cash used for investing activities (1,507 ) 811 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from issue of common shares, including exercise of share based payment awards 103,242 21,785 Transaction costs related to issue of common shares (6,447 ) (754 ) Proceeds from borrowings 10,000 0 Transaction costs related to borrowings (236 ) 0 Repayment of lease liabilities (228 ) (257 ) Repayment of borrowings (46 ) (1,128 ) Cash flow from financing activities 106,285 19,646 Exchange-rate related changes of cash and cash equivalents 4,417 431 Net changes to cash and cash equivalents 71,405 (11,081 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 146,854 95,234 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 222,676 84,584





Unaudited interim consolidated statements of changes in equity

(in € thousand)