Sampo plc Managers’ Transactions (Niemisvirta)

globenewswire
08.09.2021   

SAMPO PLC                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS        8 September 2021 at 1:30 pm

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Niemisvirta)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2017:1.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Niemisvirta, Petri
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20210908110613_4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,281 Unit price: 43.9576 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,281 Volume weighted average price: 43.9576 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,283 Unit price: 43.8882 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,283 Volume weighted average price: 43.8882 EUR
____________________________________________

In total, all acquisitions reported above are 2,564 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com






