G2 Gold Drills 1.92m @ 335.4 g/t Gold at OKO

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (“G2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) is pleased to announce additional drilling intercepts of high-grade gold from the Company’s ongoing drilling program at the 19,200-acre OKO project, Guyana. To date, G2 has completed 89 diamond drill holes totalling 20,352 metres. Drilling has defined five parallel auriferous shear zones at Oko, with gold mineralization established over an 800-metre strike length and to depths exceeding 350 metres. Of the first 77 holes logged and assayed at Oko, 44 have intercepted visible gold.



Complete diamond drill results for two additional drill holes, OKD-76 and OKD-77, are available at the following link https://g2goldfields.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/G2Goldfields_Table ... . Hole OKD-77, which targeted Shear zones 3 and 4, returned 5.7 g/t Au over 8.4 metres (5.8m true width) as well as 335.4 g/t Au over 1.9 metres (1.4 m true width). The latter intercept is one of several high-grade intercepts in the newly discovered Shear zones 4 and 5, as previously reported by G2 (see press releases dated July 22, 2021, and June 10, 2021). Highlights of assays for Shear 4 are available in Table 1.