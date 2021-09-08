G2 Gold Drills 1.92m @ 335.4 g/t Gold at OKO
TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (“G2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) is pleased to announce
additional drilling intercepts of high-grade gold from the Company’s ongoing drilling program at the 19,200-acre OKO project, Guyana. To date, G2 has completed 89 diamond drill holes totalling
20,352 metres. Drilling has defined five parallel auriferous shear zones at Oko, with gold mineralization established over an 800-metre strike length and to depths exceeding 350 metres. Of the
first 77 holes logged and assayed at Oko, 44 have intercepted visible gold.
Complete diamond drill results for two additional drill holes, OKD-76 and OKD-77, are available at the following link https://g2goldfields.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/G2Goldfields_Table .... Hole OKD-77, which targeted Shear zones 3 and 4, returned 5.7 g/t Au over 8.4 metres (5.8m true width) as well as 335.4 g/t Au over 1.9 metres (1.4 m true width). The latter intercept is one of several high-grade intercepts in the newly discovered Shear zones 4 and 5, as previously reported by G2 (see press releases dated July 22, 2021, and June 10, 2021). Highlights of assays for Shear 4 are available in Table 1.
TABLE 1
Shear 4 High Grade Intercepts
|Hole Number
|True Width Intersection (m)
|Grade (g/t Au)
|OKD – 24
|1.66
|76.37
|OKD – 29
|1.05
|29.67
|OKD – 30
|1.76
|20.27
|OKD – 33
|1.80
|10.49
|OKD – 48
|1.45
|26.09
|OKD – 59
|2.45
|11.48
|OKD – 65
|1.60
|41.98
|OKD – 73
|4.46
|15.90
|OKD – 77
|1.40
|335.4
Shear Zone 4 has now been defined by 29 pierce points outlining a structure 520 metres long by 250 metres deep, varying in true thickness from 0.9 to 7.1 metres. Additionally, Shear Zone 5 has been defined by 15 pierce points and currently has dimensions of 520 metres long by 260 metres deep, varying in true width between 0.9 and 17.4 metres. Highlights of high-grade results reported to date in Shear 5 are contained in Table 2.
0 Kommentare