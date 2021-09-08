checkAd

K92 Mining Announces Inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce that it will be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index effective Monday, September 20, 2021, prior to the open of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). The S&P/TSX Composite Index is the headline index for Canada and is the principal benchmark measure for the Canadian equity markets, represented by the largest companies on the TSX.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and our employees, we are honored to be included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index. This represents a major achievement, and we believe an important milestone acknowledging K92’s growth accomplished in multiple areas and also a broadening investor base.

Looking ahead, we are very excited about the outlook for K92. In terms of production, we are currently ramping up our Stage 2 Expansion with planning for a Stage 3 Expansion already underway. On exploration, only ~20% of the vein field strike length has been drill tested and the vast majority tested remains open at depth. Recent vein field exploration results at the Kora and Judd vein systems have been some of our strongest to date. Porphyry exploration has also made considerable progress and is now targeting the potassic core at the Blue Lake Cu-Au porphyry.

And lastly, I would like to acknowledge the tremendous support and dedication of our workforce. This would not have been possible without them. The Government of Papua New Guinea has also been a major factor in our success to date.”

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora deposit at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position.

The Company commenced an expansion of the mine based on an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the property which was published in January 2019 and updated in July 2020. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA at +1-604-687-7130.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information, including statements regarding the realization of the preliminary economic analysis for the Kainantu Mine, expectations of future cash flows, the planned plant expansion, production results, cost of sales, sales of production, potential expansion of resources and the generation of further drilling results which may or may not occur. Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the market price of the Company’s securities, metal prices, exchange rates, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations in PNG, mitigation of the Covid-19 pandemic, continuation of the lifted state of emergency, and regulations and other matters. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





