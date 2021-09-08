checkAd

Mednax to Present at Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Mednax, Inc. (NYSE: MD) today announced that it will present on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. ET to investors attending Morgan Stanley’s 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place virtually. The presentation will be broadcast through live audio webcasts.

ABOUT MEDNAX

Mednax, Inc. is a national medical group comprised of the nation’s leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of Mednax are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research and telehealth programs to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional entities, Mednax provides services through a network of more than 2,300 physicians in 39 states and Puerto Rico. Additional information is available at www.mednax.com.

Certain statements and information in this press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s objectives, plans and strategies, and all statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as “believe,” “hope,” “may,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy” and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company’s management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors”, as well the Company’s current reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its financial condition and results of operations; the effects of economic conditions on the Company’s business; the effects of the Affordable Care Act and potential changes thereto or a repeal thereof; the Company’s relationships with government-sponsored or funded healthcare programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, and with managed care organizations and commercial health insurance payors; the Company’s ability to comply with the terms of its debt financing arrangements; the Company’s transition to a third-party revenue cycle management provider; the impact of the divestiture of the Company’s anesthesiology and radiology medical groups; the impact of management transitions; the timing and contribution of future acquisitions; the effects of share repurchases; and the effects of the Company’s transformation initiatives, including its reorientation on, and growth strategy for, its pediatrics and obstetrics business.

