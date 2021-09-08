TopBuild to Acquire Distribution International In All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.0 Billion

Distribution International is the leading North American specialty distributor and custom fabricator of mechanical insulation and related accessories to the industrial and commercial end-markets

Provides significant entry into ~$5 billion mechanical insulation market



Expands footprint and increases penetration within key markets, including recurring MRO business

Adds industry leading fabrication capabilities

Strategically positions TopBuild as the leading supplier of energy saving insulation products in three critical and growing end-markets

Enhances robust M&A pipeline with new roll-up opportunities in fragmented industrial and commercial end-markets

Expected to be accretive to GAAP EPS in the first full year after close

Anticipate $35M to $40M of run-rate cost synergies



Conference Call Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET Today

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has entered into an agreement to acquire Distribution International (“DI”) from global private equity firm Advent International in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.0 billion. TopBuild expects to finance the acquisition using a combination of debt financing and cash on hand and to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer of TopBuild, stated, “The acquisition of Distribution International is highly strategic for TopBuild. It aligns with our strategy of seeking well managed companies with experienced, talented teams with expertise in our core business of insulation and adjacent products. DI provides us with a direct entry and immediate leadership position in the $5 billion mechanical insulation market which is a highly attractive and complementary new growth platform for TopBuild. In addition, DI’s Maintenance, Repair and Operations (“MRO”) business provides a strong recurring revenue stream, and its fabrication capabilities offer additional value-add services for customers. From a talent perspective, Steve Margolius and the DI leadership team have a rich blend of industry experience and large-scale specialty distribution expertise, and we are excited they will be joining the TopBuild team.