checkAd

TopBuild to Acquire Distribution International In All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.0 Billion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 12:45  |  60   |   |   

Distribution International is the leading North American specialty distributor and custom fabricator of mechanical insulation and related accessories to the industrial and commercial end-markets

  • Provides significant entry into ~$5 billion mechanical insulation market
  • Expands footprint and increases penetration within key markets, including recurring MRO business
  • Adds industry leading fabrication capabilities
  • Strategically positions TopBuild as the leading supplier of energy saving insulation products in three critical and growing end-markets
  • Enhances robust M&A pipeline with new roll-up opportunities in fragmented industrial and commercial end-markets
  • Expected to be accretive to GAAP EPS in the first full year after close
  • Anticipate $35M to $40M of run-rate cost synergies
Conference Call Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET Today

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has entered into an agreement to acquire Distribution International (“DI”) from global private equity firm Advent International in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.0 billion. TopBuild expects to finance the acquisition using a combination of debt financing and cash on hand and to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer of TopBuild, stated, “The acquisition of Distribution International is highly strategic for TopBuild. It aligns with our strategy of seeking well managed companies with experienced, talented teams with expertise in our core business of insulation and adjacent products. DI provides us with a direct entry and immediate leadership position in the $5 billion mechanical insulation market which is a highly attractive and complementary new growth platform for TopBuild. In addition, DI’s Maintenance, Repair and Operations (“MRO”) business provides a strong recurring revenue stream, and its fabrication capabilities offer additional value-add services for customers. From a talent perspective, Steve Margolius and the DI leadership team have a rich blend of industry experience and large-scale specialty distribution expertise, and we are excited they will be joining the TopBuild team.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TopBuild to Acquire Distribution International In All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.0 Billion Distribution International is the leading North American specialty distributor and custom fabricator of mechanical insulation and related accessories to the industrial and commercial end-marketsProvides significant entry into ~$5 billion mechanical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
AgEagle Launches New Industry Standard for High Performance, High Resolution Multispectral Sensors ...
Shareholders of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Approve Business Combination at ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...