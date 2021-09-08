checkAd

Lands’ End and Draper James Announce 2021 Home and Sleepwear Collection

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 12:45  |  41   |   |   

Latest collection features over 100 pieces across sleepwear, bedroom linens, and home accessories designed with style and comfort at the forefront

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high quality apparel for the whole family and the home, and Draper James, a classic American lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon inspired by her Southern roots, are announcing the third collection in their partnership, the Draper James X Lands’ End Fall/Holiday 2021 Home and Sleepwear Collection.

Building on the success of previous seasons which featured women’s items exclusively, the partnership expands to include women’s, men’s, and children’s sleepwear, as well as slippers, tote bags, pet accessories, bedroom linens, and sleep accessories in a variety of colors and iconic Draper James prints. Designed to be accessible for every body and every budget, clothing will be available in regular, petite, plus and big and tall sizes and the entire line will be priced from $14.95-$79.95.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our first-ever home and lifestyle collections for the whole family this season in our third partnership with Lands’ End!” says Founder Reese Witherspoon. “The collection features some of my favorite Draper James’ prints, on Lands’ End's cozy line of bedding, bath and sleepwear essentials,” said Witherspoon.

The Home and Sleepwear collection is a continuation of Lands’ End and Draper James’ longstanding partnership, including their inaugural joint swim collection that launched in March 2020, followed by a second swim collection that launched in May 2021.

“Collaborating with Draper James to bring stylish, body positive apparel to market has been successful by every measure,” said Chieh Tsai, EVP, Chief Product Officer, Lands’ End. “As people cozy up for the fall season, we’re proud to launch sleepwear and home furnishings that appeal to the entire family and accelerate our shared mission to champion comfort and confidence for every walk and every facet of life.”

The collection is available at LandsEnd.com, all Lands' End retail locations, DraperJames.com and Draper James locations in Nashville, TN; Atlanta, GA; and Lexington, KY.

About Lands’ End, Inc.:
Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

About Draper James:
Draper James is a classic, American lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon, inspired by her Southern roots. Reese named the brand after her grandparents who taught her everything she knows about gracious Southern living. Launched in May 2015, the collection consists of ready-to-wear, accessories and home accents — offering classic grace and charm, no matter where you live. The collection is available at the flagship store in Nashville, as well as the brick-and-mortar locations in Southlake, Texas; Lexington, Kentucky; Atlanta, Georgia — and at draperjames.com. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Lands’ End
Tricia Dudley
Director, Global Communications
Tricia.Dudley@landsend.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/735a2918-faeb-4c5c ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lands’ End and Draper James Announce 2021 Home and Sleepwear Collection Latest collection features over 100 pieces across sleepwear, bedroom linens, and home accessories designed with style and comfort at the forefrontDODGEVILLE, Wis., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lands’ End (NASDAQ: LE), a leading uni-channel …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
AgEagle Launches New Industry Standard for High Performance, High Resolution Multispectral Sensors ...
Shareholders of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Approve Business Combination at ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...