checkAd

Bright Minds Biosciences to Present at the Virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference; Shares Now Eligible for DTC Clearance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 12:50  |  38   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Minds Biosciences (“Bright Minds,” “BMB” or the “Company”) (CSE: DRUG) (OTCQB: BMBIF), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel drugs for targeted treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, epilepsy and pain, today announced that Ian McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Alan Kozikowski PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, will be presenting virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference as follows:

Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
Time: On demand, beginning at 7:00AM Eastern Time
Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/7cb12265-78b5-4407-87f7-e41271254ecf

The webcast will be available for 90 days under the “Investors” section of the Bright Minds website, www.brightmindsbio.com.

The Company also announced that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. The DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and facilitates electronic settlement of stock certificate transfers in the United States. The shares of the Company, trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "BMBIF," are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC and are therefore considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers. DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity for the Company's common shares.

About Bright Minds
Bright Minds is focused on developing novel transformative treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders, epilepsy and pain. Bright Minds has a portfolio of next-generation serotonin agonists designed to target neurocircuit abnormalities that are responsible for difficult to treat disorders such as resistant epilepsy, treatment resistant depression, PTSD, and pain. The Company leverages its world-class scientific and drug development expertise to bring forward the next generation of safe and efficacious drugs. Bright Minds’ drugs have been designed to potentially retain the powerful therapeutic aspects of psychedelic and other serotonergic compounds, while minimizing the side effects, thereby creating superior drugs to first-generation compounds, such as psilocybin.

Investor Contact:
Judy DiClemente
jdiclemente@insitecony.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bright Minds Biosciences to Present at the Virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference; Shares Now Eligible for DTC Clearance VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bright Minds Biosciences (“Bright Minds,” “BMB” or the “Company”) (CSE: DRUG) (OTCQB: BMBIF), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel drugs for targeted treatment of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
One World Universe, Inc. Provides September Shareholder Update
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to provide an additional 64 commuter trains to Hamburg
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Asante Gold Announces Early Works EPCM Contract to Fast Track Bibiani to Production
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...