Huadong Medicine and Insilico Medicine enter co-development partnership to advance oncology drug discovery by hitting undruggable targets
SHANGHAI, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huadong Medicine (SZ.000963) and Insilico Medicine ("Insilico"), an end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, announced today that the companies have entered into a co-development partnership to accelerate the discovery of breakthrough small-molecule therapeutics by leveraging an innovative approach to oncology.
Pursuant to the collaboration agreement, Insilico and Huadong Medicine will launch a new drug discovery project involving the research and development (R&D) teams of both parties. The collaboration will leverage Huadong Medicine's advanced innovative drug discovery and screening characterization platform, in combination with Insilico's end-to-end AI-driven drug discovery platform, particularly the small molecule generation platform Chemistry42, in order to design and screen out potential first-in-class ("FIC") drug molecules with superior activity that may increase the druggability of targets. The project team will interfere with protein-protein interactions to hit undruggable targets that regulate tumor growth.
Insilico's self-developed small molecule generation platform Chemistry42 combines AI technology with computational and medicinal chemistry methods to efficiently generate novel molecular structures with desired properties for specific targets. This platform helps to screen and obtain potential therapeutic molecules, which are verified in vitro and in vivo, and delivers rapid comprehensive solutions from hits to preclinical candidates ("PCC").
Huadong Medicine, a publicly-traded pharmaceutical company with fully integrated R&D, manufacturing, distribution, sales and marketing capabilities, has more than 10,000 employees and a sales force covering thousands of hospitals in China. In addition, Huadong Medicine's R&D organization currently has more than 1000 FTEs involved in drug discovery, preclinical research, clinical research, CMC, and RA. Huadong Medicine focuses on innovation and transformation strategies and is committed to concentrating its advantages and R&D resources to build prospective products R&D pipeline in the fields of oncology, endocrine/metabolic, and autoimmune disease with the help of advanced technology and methods from its partners.
