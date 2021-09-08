Huadong Medicine and Insilico Medicine enter co-development partnership to advance oncology drug discovery by hitting undruggable targets

SHANGHAI, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huadong Medicine (SZ.000963) and Insilico Medicine ("Insilico"), an end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, announced today that the companies have entered into a co-development partnership to accelerate the discovery of breakthrough small-molecule therapeutics by leveraging an innovative approach to oncology.

Pursuant to the collaboration agreement, Insilico and Huadong Medicine will launch a new drug discovery project involving the research and development (R&D) teams of both parties. The collaboration will leverage Huadong Medicine's advanced innovative drug discovery and screening characterization platform, in combination with Insilico's end-to-end AI-driven drug discovery platform, particularly the small molecule generation platform Chemistry42, in order to design and screen out potential first-in-class ("FIC") drug molecules with superior activity that may increase the druggability of targets. The project team will interfere with protein-protein interactions to hit undruggable targets that regulate tumor growth.