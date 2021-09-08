Asensus Surgical, Inc. to Participate in Three Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

Presentation Format: Fireside Chat

Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference

Virtual live presentation on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2:35 pm Eastern Time

Presentation Format: Formal

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Virtual live presentation on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:20 pm Eastern Time

Presentation Format: Formal

Webcasts of Asensus Surgical’s presentations will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://ir.asensus.com/events.cfm. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com. Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. For more information, visit www.asensus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005376/en/