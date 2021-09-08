checkAd

Asensus Surgical, Inc. to Participate in Three Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 12:55  |  12   |   |   

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC) announced today that Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shameze Rampertab, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at three upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Recorded presentation available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 am Eastern Time

Presentation Format: Fireside Chat

  • Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference

Virtual live presentation on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2:35 pm Eastern Time

Presentation Format: Formal

  • 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Virtual live presentation on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:20 pm Eastern Time

Presentation Format: Formal

Webcasts of Asensus Surgical’s presentations will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://ir.asensus.com/events.cfm. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com. Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. For more information, visit www.asensus.com.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Asensus Surgical, Inc. to Participate in Three Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC) announced today that Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shameze Rampertab, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at three upcoming virtual investor …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
Crescita Acquires Minority Interest in The Best You
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering