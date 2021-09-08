checkAd

Vapotherm Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Revenue Outlook and Announces Expansion of Production Capacity

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) (“Vapotherm” or the “Company”), today updated its fiscal year 2021 revenue expectations and announced it will expand its disposables production capacity. The expansion of disposables production capacity will include the addition of assembly lines in Mexico which will increase capacity by 75% without adding material fixed costs and prepare the Company for the possibility that COVID-19 becomes a permanent part of the respiratory landscape like flu and RSV. This expansion will diversify the Company’s manufacturing base and is an element of its gross margin improvement plan.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of our technology, and our installed base has continued to grow since the start of the pandemic. In addition, respiratory experts are increasingly recognizing the benefits or our high velocity therapy for treating patients with all types of respiratory distress,” commented Joe Army, CEO of Vapotherm. “As hospitals and clinicians prepare for potential COVID-19 variants, flu, RSV and subsequent pandemics involving respiratory disease, we are expanding our disposables manufacturing capabilities to be in a position to meet the needs of hospitals and patients. The expansion will diversify our supply chain, increase our manufacturing flexibility and enable us to bring new products to market faster.”

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

For fiscal year 2021, the Company now expects revenue of at least $102 million, which reflects an increase of $17 million over the low end of our previously announced revenue guidance of $85 million to $91 million.

For fiscal year 2021, the Company continues to expect its full year gross margins to be in the range of 46%-48% and now expects operating expenses be at least $102 million. The Company plans to provide additional information during its next earnings release and conference call.

“The impact of the Delta variant on U.S. hospitalization rates has materially accelerated since we last updated our fiscal year 2021 revenue expectations on August 9, 2021. We have seen higher capital and disposable demand in the U.S.,” said Mr. Army “Based on previous COVID-19 surges, we expect this U.S. demand to continue through the third quarter. We are monitoring other potential COVID-19 variants in our markets around the world and the U.S. flu and RSV seasons, both of which have started earlier than we’ve seen historically. I’d like to thank all healthcare professionals for their efforts, and our teammates and partners for supporting them during this latest surge.”

30.08.21 Vapotherm Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for HVT 2.0 Next Generation Platform
09.08.21 Vapotherm Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
