Sabre Gold Announces Effective Date for Name Change on TSX

08.09.2021, 13:00   

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (formerly Arizona Gold Corp.) (“Sabre Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX: SGLD, OTCQB: AGAUF) is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) will commence trading under the name “Sabre Gold Mines Corp.” on the Toronto Stock Exchange with the new trading symbol “SGLD” at the opening of trading on September 8, 2021.

The Company has changed its name to better reflect its ongoing operations after the successful completion of the previously-announced business combination, pursuant to which Sabre Gold acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Golden Predator Mining Corp. by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Arrangement”).

Sabre Gold Highlights:

  • A diversified near-term gold producer in North America with the fully permitted Copperstone mine in Arizona and the Brewery Creek mine in the Yukon
  • A robust multi-million ounce gold resource base with high impact exploration targets at both projects
  • Project finance partnership with Star Royalties (TSXV: STRR) for the restart of the Copperstone mine, targeting production commencement in 2022
  • Anticipated preliminary economic assessment at Brewery Creek mine expected in Q4 2021
  • A platform from which to seek out other accretive opportunities to complement our development and production pipeline

Mr. Giulio T., Bonifacio, President and CEO of Sabre Gold stated: “We are very pleased to have closed this transaction and look forward to advancing the Copperstone and Brewery Creek Projects. The acquisition of Golden Predator represents an opportunity to bring together advanced-stage former producing gold mines in excellent jurisdictions, and to take advantage of a shared technical team and corporate infrastructure. We believe the combined company will favourably position us to advance the Copperstone Project to production in the very near term and allow us continue to advance the Brewery Creek Project with the assistance of Golden Predator’s technical team.”

Mr. Bonifacio continued, “We would also like to thank our shareholders and Golden Predator’s board, management and shareholders for their dedication and support. In particular, we are pleased to welcome William Sheriff, Stefan Spears and Anthony Lesiak to the board of Sabre Gold. Lastly, we would like to thank our departing board members, Peter Damouni, Ayman Arekat and James McVicar for their support and guidance.”

