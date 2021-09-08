Calithera Biosciences to Present Telaglenastat KEAPSAKE Trial in Progress Poster at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small-molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, today announced that it will present a trial in progress poster of the Phase 2 study of telaglenastat at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer.

KEAPSAKE is a Phase 2 randomized trial evaluating telaglenastat with chemoimmunotherapy in front-line among patients with non-small cell lung cancer and a mutation in the KEAP1/NRF2 pathway

The trial in progress poster presentation will summarize the ongoing double-blind KEAPSAKE trial (NCT04265534). KEAPSAKE is enrolling approximately 120 patients with stage IV non-squamous NSCLC with tumors that have a KEAP1 or NRF2 mutation. Patients are randomized to receive telaglenastat or placebo, in combination with pembrolizumab, carboplatin and pemetrexed. The primary endpoint of the study is progression-free survival (PFS).

“We believe in the potential of telaglenastat to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients with NSCLC harboring KEAP1/NRF2 mutations.” said Susan Molineaux, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Calithera. “We look forward to reporting interim data from KEAPSAKE in the fourth quarter.”

Title: KEAPSAKE Study of Telaglenastat vs Placebo Plus Standard-of-Care in 1L KEAP1/NRF2-Mutated Non-squamous Metastatic NSCLC

Abstract: TPS9627

Poster Session: Novel Therapeutics and Targeted Therapies - Clinical Trial in Progress

Poster: P47.07

Date: September 8, 2021

Authors: First Author: David R. Spigel , Wallace Akerley, Makenzi Evangelist, Melissa Johnson, Benjamin Levy, Taofeek Owonikoko, Paul Paik, Thales Papagiannakopoulos, Karen L. Reckamp, Lalith Akella, Sacha Holland, Yonchu Jenkins, Emil Kuriakose, Naiyer Rizvi

A copy of the poster will be available at www.calithera.com in the publications section.

About Telaglenastat

Telaglenastat (CB-839) is an investigational, first-in-class, novel glutaminase inhibitor specifically designed to block glutamine consumption in tumor cells. While normal cells use glucose to meet cellular energy demands, tumor cells have a unique oncometabolism that increases their dependence on glutamine to fuel growth and survival. Calithera is conducting the randomized Phase 2 KEAPSAKE trial to evaluate telaglenastat in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer harboring KEAP1/NRF2 mutations.