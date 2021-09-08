checkAd

Calithera Biosciences to Present Telaglenastat KEAPSAKE Trial in Progress Poster at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer

KEAPSAKE is a Phase 2 randomized trial evaluating telaglenastat with chemoimmunotherapy in front-line among patients with non-small cell lung cancer and a mutation in the KEAP1/NRF2 pathway

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small-molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, today announced that it will present a trial in progress poster of the Phase 2 study of telaglenastat at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer.

The trial in progress poster presentation will summarize the ongoing double-blind KEAPSAKE trial (NCT04265534). KEAPSAKE is enrolling approximately 120 patients with stage IV non-squamous NSCLC with tumors that have a KEAP1 or NRF2 mutation. Patients are randomized to receive telaglenastat or placebo, in combination with pembrolizumab, carboplatin and pemetrexed. The primary endpoint of the study is progression-free survival (PFS).

“We believe in the potential of telaglenastat to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients with NSCLC harboring KEAP1/NRF2 mutations.” said Susan Molineaux, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Calithera. “We look forward to reporting interim data from KEAPSAKE in the fourth quarter.”

Title: KEAPSAKE Study of Telaglenastat vs Placebo Plus Standard-of-Care in 1L KEAP1/NRF2-Mutated Non-squamous Metastatic NSCLC
Abstract: TPS9627
Poster Session: Novel Therapeutics and Targeted Therapies - Clinical Trial in Progress
Poster: P47.07
Date: September 8, 2021
Authors: First Author: David R. Spigel, Wallace Akerley, Makenzi Evangelist, Melissa Johnson, Benjamin Levy, Taofeek Owonikoko, Paul Paik, Thales Papagiannakopoulos, Karen L. Reckamp, Lalith Akella, Sacha Holland, Yonchu Jenkins, Emil Kuriakose, Naiyer Rizvi

A copy of the poster will be available at www.calithera.com in the publications section.

About Telaglenastat

Telaglenastat (CB-839) is an investigational, first-in-class, novel glutaminase inhibitor specifically designed to block glutamine consumption in tumor cells. While normal cells use glucose to meet cellular energy demands, tumor cells have a unique oncometabolism that increases their dependence on glutamine to fuel growth and survival. Calithera is conducting the randomized Phase 2 KEAPSAKE trial to evaluate telaglenastat in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer harboring KEAP1/NRF2 mutations.

