CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Set To Expand Its E-Commerce Through Alibaba.com Platform

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is expecting to launch its products onto the Alibaba Platform by early October.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is yet again planning to rule the industry by expanding its products further across big time platforms and this time CBD is adding Alibaba to the list. The products that will be available on Alibaba will be edibles, cartridges, & many different choices of tinctures that CBD Life Sciences Inc. is currently developing and creating to add onto the already loaded product line. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "With all of these big shopping giants available to sell our products on, I believe this is a wonderful opportunity as far as bringing in multiple streams of income and revenue for the business." Lisa Nelson also states, "The oil we are currently creating to sell on the platform will most certainly draw more consumer traffic to our e-commerce store, leading to increased sales volume for existing LBC Bioscience Inc. products as well."

B2B e-commerce refers to the exchange of goods and services between businesses via online platforms. While the use of digital channels has previously been limited to B2C companies, consumer brands, and retail transactions, there have also been major digital advances and unprecedented adoption of e-commerce solutions in the B2B landscape over the past few years. In 2019, the global B2B e-commerce gross merchandise volume (GMV) amounted to 12.2 trillion U.S. dollars, up from approximately 5.83 trillion U.S. dollars in 2013. This rapid growth of the global B2B e-commerce space not only mirrors the ongoing digitalization of commerce, but it also signals the systematic digital restructuring of the B2B market worldwide. Lastly, according to Forrester, U.S. business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce transactions are expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2023. This would account for 17% of all B2B sales in the country.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is getting close to its 3rd retail location along with a recreational marijuana facility. This will be significant as far as expansion and revenue go and CBD Life Sciences Inc. will keep the public informed moving forward.

The number of benefits CBD has is tremendous! These benefits include help with behavioral/neurological complications such as ADD/ADHD, anxiety, bipolar, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's, osteoporosis, and ALS. CBD can also benefit pain management that can stem from headaches/migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia. CBD has been found to also have gastrointestinal benefits with gastro-disorders and complications such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's, diabetes, and nausea. Physical complications/disorders such as muscular dystrophy and even immune system-based deficiencies and other complications such as cancer and hypertension even our bodies way and ability to maintain homeostasis have all been said to benefit from CBD.

