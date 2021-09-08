checkAd

Quebec Precious Metals Reports High-Grade Grab Samples of 68.1 & 61.8 g/t Au on the Elmer East project; extends the Mineralized Corridor to 4.2 km at the Lloyd Discovery Area

The 2021 summer surface sampling program expended the mineralized corridor at the Lloyd discovery area from 60 m to 4.2 km (Figures 1 & 2, photos 1, 2 & 3) and remains open in all directions. The most significant samples are as follows:

Highlights

  • The 2021 summer surface sampling program expended the mineralized corridor at the Lloyd discovery area from 60 m to 4.2 km (Figures 1 & 2, photos 1, 2 & 3) and remains open in all directions. The most significant samples are as follows:
    • 68.1 g/t Au, 13.4 g/t Ag, 0.26 % Zn, 0.34 % Pb
    • 8.17 g/t Au, 41.2 g/t Ag, 0.21 % Zn, 1.65 % Pb
    • 7.31 g/t Au, 18.3 g/t Ag, 0.28 % Zn, 0.46 % Pb
    • 6.05 g/t Au, 4.6 g/t Ag
    • 5.97 g/t Au, 31.8 g/t Ag, 0.13 % Pb
  • A new gold-bearing vein grading 61.8 g/t Au and 35.8 g/t Ag was discovered at the Georgekish showing in the north-central claim block of the project (Figures 1 & 3, photo 4)

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to report the grab sampling results from its Lloyd discovery located on its 100%-owned Elmer East Project (the "Project") in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory. A total of 153 grab samples were collected during the 2021 summer field program on the Project. This work was carried out with the participation of GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSX.V: SPOT, OTCQX: SPOFF), following its gold targeting analysis in 2020 on the Project, and under the supervision of QPM.

Normand Champigny, CEO of QPM, stated: "The 2021 summer surface sample results further confirm the excellent gold potential of the Elmer East project. We are going back to the field this month to improve our geological understanding of this extensive mineralized system to identify the best drill targets."

The recent surface sampling work expands the mineralized corridor identified in 2020 from 60 m to 4.2 km (see press releases of September 16, 2020, and January 20, 2021). The mineralized rocks consist of a 1 to 2 m wide SW-NE trending and shallow-dipping, hematized, quartz±epidote-carbonate veins with open spaces crystallization and various amounts of sulphide minerals (galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite and pyrite). Grab samples taken from veins returned gold values up to 68.1 g/t Au. Mineralization is hosted in a chloritized wacke near the contact with a polymictic conglomerate of the Wabamisk Formation.

