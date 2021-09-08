checkAd

Alset EHome International Inc. Increases Position in Document Security Systems Inc. Through a USD $15 Million Subscription Agreement

Autor: Accesswire
08.09.2021   

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and …

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to announce the completion of a subscription agreement with Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DSS)("DSS"). Pursuant to the subscription agreement, DSS will issue 12,155,591 shares of its common stock for a price of $1.234 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $15 Million.

"This exercise demonstrates the confidence AEI has in DSS and exemplifies the value we place in DSS as a company that we are able to work together with for a brighter future," commented the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Heng Fai Chan. "We are excited by what lies ahead for the two companies and what we are able to achieve together on an accelerated basis through a shared vision."

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman, Mr. Heng Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

For more information, please visit: http://www.dsssecure.com.

About Alset EHome International Inc.

Alset EHome International is a diversified holding company executing on its vision to accelerate sustainable healthy living with a focus on the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products. Through its operating subsidiaries, Alset EHome's mission is to provide a healthy living ecosystem that drives long-term exponential growth, building liquidity and value for shareholders. Alset EHome is led by its Chairman and CEO, Heng Fai Chan, a successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. Over his distinguished career, Heng Fai Chan has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

For more information, please visit: www.alsetehomeintl.com.

Investor Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies Inc.
407-491-4498
Dave@redchip.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Alset EHome International Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please review our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Alset EHome International Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE: Alset EHome International Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663154/Alset-EHome-International-Inc-Increa ...

