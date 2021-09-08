Reinsurance Group of America Announces Longevity Reinsurance Transaction With Athora Netherlands

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) a leading global life and health reinsurer, today announced the completion of a longevity reinsurance transaction with Athora Netherlands, a leading pension provider in the Dutch market. The reinsurance transaction covers an inforce portfolio of approximately 46 thousand individual annuity polices written by Athora in the Netherlands with total reserves of approximately EUR 3.3 bln. Under this reinsurance agreement, the longevity risk is transferred to RGA over the full remaining term of the underlying portfolio.

“We are very pleased to have worked with Athora to complete this transaction. This deal is representative of the guiding principles of RGA – to work closely with our clients and partners to develop customized solutions to help them address financial challenges and position themselves for future growth,” said Olav Cuiper, Executive Vice President, Head of RGA EMEA. “We are actively working to grow our longevity business in continental Europe, and we are proud to build on our past groundbreaking transactions in the Netherlands and France and our strong franchise in the U.K.”