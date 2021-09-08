checkAd

Cedar Fair Reports Continuation of Strong Attendance and Guest Spending Trends Through Labor Day Weekend

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, said today that strong attendance and guest spending trends had continued across its portfolio of 13 properties through the 2021 Labor Day weekend, while strong initial sales of 2022 season passes offer early indications that market demand remains high for immersive, outdoor entertainment experiences.

“Strong attendance through the Labor Day weekend capped off a very busy and successful summer season at our parks and resort properties,” said President and CEO Richard Zimmerman. “The strength and resilience of our business model has quickly propelled operations back to near-historical levels over the last 10 weeks.”

Preliminary net revenues through Sept. 5, 2021, totaled $879 million, driven by attendance of 12.9 million visits, in-park per capita spending of $60.99, and out-of-park revenues of $122 million. For the comparable period in 2020, net revenues totaled $134 million, on attendance of 2.1 million guests, in-park per capita spending of $45.43, and out-of-park revenues of $42 million.

Year-to-date 2021 and 2020 results are not directly comparable, given the effects of the pandemic and suspension of park operations during the summer of 2020. To provide more informative comparisons, the following information reflects results for the comparable 10-week periods of June 28 through Sept. 5, 2021, versus July 1 through Sept. 8, 2019. During the 10-week period in 2021, the parks had 878 total operating days compared to 936 operating days during the comparable 10-week period in 2019.

For the 10-weeks ended Sept. 5, 2021, preliminary net revenues totaled $645 million, a $3 million increase from $642 million during the comparable 10-week period in 2019. The year-over-year growth was driven by a 25%, or $12.73, increase in in-park per capita spending to $62.81, and a $3 million, or 4%, increase in out-of-park revenues to $71 million. These increases were offset in part by a decrease in attendance of 2.4 million visits, or 20%, largely due to 58 fewer operating days in the period. On a same-day basis(1), attendance for the current 10-week period represented approximately 85% of comparable 2019 attendance levels. Excluding results of Canada’s Wonderland’s, which remained under capacity limitations for the entire period, total attendance for the current 10-week period ended Sept. 5, 2021, represented approximately 90% of comparable same-day 2019 attendance levels.

