TravelCenters of America Celebrates Professional Drivers During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Sept. 12- 18

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator and franchisor of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, is honoring the nation’s professional drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, held Sept. 12 - 18. To celebrate professional drivers, TA is hosting events at sites nationwide, offering driver-centric deals in the TruckSmart app and holding a #TADriverAppreciation social media campaign to surprise drivers with prizes.

“We want all professional drivers to know that we thank them for working so hard throughout the pandemic,” said Jon Pertchik, Chief Executive Officer of TA. “While this week is to offer gratitude, we appreciate them all year long and are focused on enhancing their guest experience to show how much they are valued. As our company transformation continues, we are pleased that drivers will start seeing and feeling enhancements when visiting us; we are upgrading our physical sites nationwide, revamping our UltraONE loyalty program and continuing to invest in improving the driver experience.”

When visiting the TruckSmart app, drivers will find deals all week long on a variety of merchandise. Sites nationwide will hold special events for drivers, including complimentary cookouts, health and wellness checks, entertainment activities, window washing, mid-trip inspections and tire inspections, and more.

Drivers who follow and comment on #TADriverAppreciation posts during the week will randomly be chosen to receive gift packages. The social media campaign also features a Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes, with one lucky driver chosen each day to receive a special giveaway.

For a full list of sites hosting events and other information on the week, visit https://www.ta-petro.com/professional-truck-drivers/driver-appreciatio ....

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 18,000 team members serve guests in 275 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

Wertpapier


