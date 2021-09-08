checkAd

Consensus to Host Investor Call on September 14, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021   

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (“Consensus”), which plans to spin off from J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), in Q3 2021, invites the public, members of the press, the financial community and other interested parties to listen to a live audio Webcast of its Investor Call at 4:00 pm ET on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Prospective Consensus CEO Scott Turicchi and prospective COO John Nebergall will host the call, in which they will present an overview of the Consensus business; discuss its business strategy, product and service offerings, pro forma financial results; and host a live Q+A.

The call will begin at 4:00 pm ET and is expected to conclude at 5:30 pm ET. On the event day, the webcast and presentation materials can be accessed at j2global.com.

What: Consensus Investor Call

When: September 14, 2021 at 4:00 pm ET

Where: www.j2global.com or dial in at (833) 492-0037 [U.S.] or +1(973) 528-0159 [International]

Questions for the conference call will be taken via email at investor@j2.com and can be sent any time prior to or during the Webcast. If you are unable to attend the live Webcast, the conference call and presentation materials will be archived at www.j2global.com.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Ekahau, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and Consensus, eFax, eVoice, Moz, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, and IPVanish in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches more than 240 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2020, J2 had achieved 25 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.j2global.com.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of digital cloud fax technology and is soon expected to be a standalone public company spinning off from J2 Global, Inc. Consensus Cloud Solutions offers eFax, a global leader in online faxing, Consensus Unite and Consensus Harmony interoperability solutions, Consensus Signal for secure automatic real-time healthcare communications, Consensus Clarity, an Optical Character recognition (OCR) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) solution, and jSign for electronic digital signatures. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com.

