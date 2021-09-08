checkAd

Antibe Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021   

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies for a wide range of inflammatory conditions, today announced its participation in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually on September 13 - 15. Dan Legault, Antibe’s CEO, and Dr. Joseph Stauffer, Chief Medical Officer, will deliver the Company’s pre-recorded presentation:

Date: Monday, Sept 13, 2021
Time: Available for on-demand viewing from 7:00 am (Eastern Time) onwards

A link to the webcast of the presentation will be available on the News & Events section of the Company’s website at antibethera.com. The webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to address inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company’s current pipeline includes three assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (“GI”) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (“NSAIDs”). Antibe’s lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain. Additional assets include a safer alternative to opioids for peri-operative pain, and a GI-sparing alternative to low-dose aspirin. The Company’s next target is inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com.

