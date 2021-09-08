Rev Group, Inc. Reports Strong Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

The company’s third quarter 2021 net income was $23.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income for the third quarter 2021 was $24.5 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $6.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter 2021 was $41.6 million, compared to $21.4 million in the third quarter 2020. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter was driven by increased contribution from the F&E and Recreation segments partially offset by a decrease in the Commercial segment.

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), a manufacturer of industry-leading specialty vehicles, today reported results for the three months ended July 31, 2021 (“third quarter 2021”). Consolidated net sales in the third quarter 2021 were $593.3 million, representing an increase of 1.9% compared to $582.2 million for the three months ended July 31, 2020 (“third quarter 2020”). The increase in consolidated net sales was primarily due to an increase in net sales in the Recreation and Commercial segments partially offset by a decrease in net sales in the Fire and Emergency (“F&E”) segment.

“We delivered another strong quarter of earnings performance and cash generation while continuing to manage through supply chain and labor challenges that impacted our top line growth. Our end markets remain strong with solid order intake in each of our segments, resulting in REV Group’s seventh consecutive record backlog,” REV Group Inc. President and CEO Rod Rushing said. “Improved cash generation and resulting debt reduction has positioned us with the capacity to pursue our strategic growth agenda as well as the share repurchase authorization approved by our board of directors.”

REV Group Third Quarter Segment Highlights

Fire & Emergency Segment

F&E segment net sales were $269.5 million in the third quarter 2021, a decrease of $37.2 million, or 12.1%, from $306.7 million in the third quarter 2020. The decrease in net sales compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to decreased shipments of fire apparatus and ambulances units compared to the prior year quarter related to supply chain disruption and labor constraints. F&E segment backlog at the end of the third quarter 2021 was $1,229.5 million, an increase of $189.8 million compared to $1,039.7 million at the end of the third quarter 2020. The increase was primarily the result of continued strong demand and order intake for fire apparatus and ambulance units.

F&E segment Adjusted EBITDA was $15.8 million in the third quarter 2021, an increase of $2.9 million, or 22.5%, from $12.9 million in the third quarter 2020. Profitability within the segment benefited primarily from cost and efficiency improvements and lower selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) costs, partially offset by lower sales volume and inefficiencies resulting from supply chain disruptions and labor constraints.

Commercial Segment

Commercial segment net sales were $111.3 million in the third quarter 2021, an increase of $18.9 million, or 20.5%, from $92.4 million in the third quarter 2020. The increase in net sales compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to increased shipments of municipal transit buses, terminal trucks and street sweepers partially offset by decreased shipments of school buses. Commercial segment backlog at the end of the third quarter 2021 was $312.0 million, an increase of $11.5 million compared to $300.5 million at the end of the third quarter 2020. The increase was primarily the result of increased orders for school busses, terminal trucks and street sweepers, partially offset by a decline in orders for municipal transit buses.

Commercial segment Adjusted EBITDA was $9.7 million in the third quarter 2021, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 5.8%, from $10.3 million in the third quarter 2020. Lower profitability in the quarter was primarily the result of negative mix contribution related to increased sales of terminal trucks and street sweepers and an unfavorable mix of school buses and municipal transit buses, partially offset by productivity improvements within the terminal truck and street sweeper businesses.

Recreation Segment

Recreation segment net sales were $212.5 million in the third quarter 2021, an increase of $29.8 million, or 16.3%, from $182.7 million in the third quarter 2020. The increase in net sales compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to increased unit shipments and lower discounting and sales allowances partially offset by lower line rates related to supply chain disruption and labor constraints. Backlog at the end of the third quarter 2021 was $1,157.0 million, an increase of $829.2 million compared to $327.8 million at the end of the third quarter 2020. The increase was primarily the result of continued strong demand and order intake across all product categories.

Recreation segment Adjusted EBITDA was $24.1 million in the third quarter 2021, an increase of $12.0 million, or 99.2%, from $12.1 million in the third quarter 2020. Profitability within the segment benefited primarily from increased sales, stronger price realizations related to lower discounting, and benefits from strategic initiatives designed to improve profitability, partially offset by inefficiencies resulting from supply chain disruptions and labor constraints.

Working Capital, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $9.2 million as of July 31, 2021. Net debt2 was $240.8 million, and the company had $276.8 million available under its ABL revolving credit facility as of July 31, 2021, an increase of $53.1 million as compared to the April 30, 2021 availability of $223.1 million. Trade working capital3 for the company as of July 31, 2021 was $405.5 million, compared to $449.9 million as of July 31, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to decreased accounts receivable and decreased inventory partially offset by decreased payables. Capital expenditures in the third quarter 2021 were $5.3 million compared to $2.0 million in the third quarter 2020.

Share Repurchase Program

On September 2, 2021, the company’s board of directors approved the authorization of a new share repurchase program that allows the repurchase of up to $150.0 million of the company’s outstanding common stock, effective immediately. The share repurchase authorization expires in 24 months and gives management the flexibility to determine conditions under which shares may be purchased.

Updated Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

The company also provided its updated outlook for its fiscal year ending October 31st, 2021, which includes the following performance expectations:

Full Fiscal Year 2021 Updated Guidance Prior Guidance ($ in millions) Low High Low High Net Sales $ 2,300 $ 2,450 $ 2,450 $ 2,600 Net Income $ 54 $ 64 $ 52 $ 68 Adjusted EBITDA $ 140 $ 150 $ 145 $ 160 Adjusted Net Income $ 74 $ 83 $ 73 $ 88 Free Cash Flow4 $ 90 $ 100 $ 65 $ 88

Quarterly Dividend

The company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.05 per share of common stock, which equates to a rate of $0.20 per share of common stock on an annualized basis, payable on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, management believes that the evaluation of our ongoing operating results may be enhanced by a presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and loss on early extinguishment of debt, as adjusted for certain non-recurring, one-time and other adjustments which we believe are not indicative of our underlying operating performance. Adjusted Net Income represents net income as adjusted for certain after-tax, non-recurring, one-time and other adjustments, which we believe are not indicative of our underlying operating performance, as well as non-cash intangible asset amortization and stock-based compensation. Free Cash Flow is calculated as net cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures.

The company believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Free Cash Flow provide additional meaningful methods of evaluating certain aspects of its operating performance from period to period on a basis that may not be otherwise apparent under GAAP when used in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP measures. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to the most closely comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP is included in the financial appendix of this news release.

REV GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Audited) July 31,

2021 October 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9.2 $ 11.4 Accounts receivable, net 198.7 229.3 Inventories, net 519.7 537.2 Other current assets 39.1 34.1 Assets held for sale 7.6 — Total current assets 774.3 812.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 154.1 168.4 Goodwill 157.3 157.3 Intangible assets, net 128.7 136.1 Right of use assets 16.9 23.2 Other long-term assets 21.6 15.3 Total assets $ 1,252.9 $ 1,312.3 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 1.7 Accounts payable 129.6 169.5 Customer advances 183.3 170.1 Accrued warranty 22.2 24.1 Short-term lease obligations 6.9 8.4 Liabilities held for sale 6.1 — Other current liabilities 85.9 73.5 Total current liabilities 434.0 447.3 Long-term debt, less current maturities 250.0 340.5 Deferred income taxes 3.2 2.9 Long-term lease obligations 10.8 16.9 Other long-term liabilities 33.4 32.4 Total liabilities 731.4 840.0 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock ($.001 par value, 95,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding) — — Common stock ($.001 par value, 605,000,000 shares authorized; 64,741,896 and 63,403,326 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 0.1 0.1 Additional paid-in capital 504.1 496.1 Retained earnings (deficit) 19.9 (21.1 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2.6 ) (2.8 ) Total shareholders' equity 521.5 472.3 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,252.9 $ 1,312.3

REV GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 593.3 $ 582.2 $ 1,790.9 $ 1,661.3 Cost of sales 516.7 515.7 1,565.2 1,495.0 Gross profit 76.6 66.5 225.7 166.3 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 45.2 53.5 141.0 157.6 Research and development costs 0.6 1.7 3.3 4.4 Amortization of intangible assets 2.3 3.0 7.4 10.4 Restructuring — 2.5 1.0 6.0 Impairment charges — 3.7 — 3.7 Total operating expenses 48.1 64.4 152.7 182.1 Operating income (loss) 28.5 2.1 73.0 (15.8 ) Interest expense, net 3.4 5.7 14.4 20.3 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 1.4 — (Gain) loss on business held for sale (1.0 ) — 2.8 — Loss on sale of business — 0.5 — 9.3 Loss (gain) on acquisition of business, net of tax — — 0.4 (11.9 ) Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 26.1 (4.1 ) 54.0 (33.5 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2.4 (0.5 ) 9.6 (13.2 ) Net income (loss) $ 23.7 $ (3.6 ) $ 44.4 $ (20.3 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.37 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.70 $ (0.32 ) Diluted $ 0.36 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.68 $ (0.32 ) Dividends declared per common share $ 0.05 $ — $ 0.05 $ 0.10 Adjusted net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.10 $ 0.92 $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.10 $ 0.90 $ (0.04 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 64,125,216 63,134,486 63,863,441 63,011,955 Diluted 65,918,089 63,134,486 65,320,072 63,011,955

REV GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 44.4 $ (20.3 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24.2 30.9 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1.6 1.8 Stock-based compensation expense 5.4 7.2 Deferred income taxes 0.4 8.3 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 1.4 — Gain on sale of assets (1.8 ) (0.8 ) Impairment charges — 3.7 Loss on business held for sale 2.8 — Loss on sale of business — 9.3 Loss (gain) on acquisition of business 0.4 (11.9 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net 21.8 (3.2 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 100.6 25.0 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (13.9 ) (9.7 ) Purchase of rental and used vehicles — (3.3 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 12.5 6.7 Proceeds from sale of business — 50.9 Acquisition of business — (54.8 ) Other investing activities 2.0 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 0.6 (10.2 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility 210.0 13.0 Repayment of long-term debt (303.4 ) (2.9 ) Payment of dividends (3.3 ) (9.5 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (7.0 ) — Other financing activities 0.3 (1.4 ) Net cash used in financing activities (103.4 ) (0.8 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (2.2 ) 14.0 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 11.4 3.3 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 9.2 $ 17.3 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid (received) for: Interest $ 12.3 $ 18.1 Income taxes, net of refunds $ (0.1 ) $ 0.4

REV GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales: Fire & Emergency $ 269.5 $ 306.7 $ 857.7 $ 802.4 Commercial 111.3 92.4 292.8 393.8 Recreation 212.5 182.7 640.5 463.6 Corporate & Other — 0.4 (0.1 ) 1.5 Total $ 593.3 $ 582.2 $ 1,790.9 $ 1,661.3 Adjusted EBITDA: Fire & Emergency $ 15.8 $ 12.9 $ 47.6 $ 25.1 Commercial 9.7 10.3 25.1 28.1 Recreation 24.1 12.1 64.3 17.9 Corporate & Other (8.0 ) (13.9 ) (26.6 ) (31.5 ) Total $ 41.6 $ 21.4 $ 110.4 $ 39.6 Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Fire & Emergency 5.9 % 4.2 % 5.5 % 3.1 % Commercial 8.7 % 11.1 % 8.6 % 7.1 % Recreation 11.3 % 6.6 % 10.0 % 3.9 % Total 7.0 % 3.7 % 6.2 % 2.4 % Period-End Backlog: July 31,

2021 April 30,

2021 January 31,

2021 October 31,

2020 Fire & Emergency $ 1,229.5 $ 1,099.0 $ 1,017.9 $ 965.8 Commercial 312.0 303.1 234.0 273.8 Recreation 1,157.0 940.5 754.3 538.9 Total $ 2,698.5 $ 2,342.6 $ 2,006.2 $ 1,778.5

REV GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (In millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 Fire &

Emergency Commercial Recreation Corporate &

Other Total Net income (loss) $ 10.6 $ 8.9 $ 20.6 $ (16.4 ) $ 23.7 Depreciation and amortization 2.9 0.7 3.5 0.5 7.6 Interest expense, net 1.4 0.1 — 1.9 3.4 Provision for income taxes — — — 2.4 2.4 EBITDA 14.9 9.7 24.1 (11.6 ) 37.1 Transaction expenses — — — 0.5 0.5 Stock-based compensation expense — — — 1.9 1.9 Legal matters 1.7 — — 1.1 2.8 Net (gain) loss on sale of assets and business held for sale (1.1 ) — — 0.1 (1.0 ) Losses attributable to assets held for sale 0.3 — — — 0.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15.8 $ 9.7 $ 24.1 $ (8.0 ) $ 41.6 Three Months Ended July 31, 2020 Fire &

Emergency Commercial Recreation Corporate &

Other Total Net income (loss) $ 7.2 $ 7.8 $ 8.3 $ (26.9 ) $ (3.6 ) Depreciation and amortization 3.1 1.1 3.4 1.6 9.2 Interest expense, net 1.0 0.2 0.2 4.3 5.7 Benefit for income taxes — — — (0.5 ) (0.5 ) EBITDA 11.3 9.1 11.9 (21.5 ) 10.8 Transaction expenses 0.1 — — 0.5 0.6 Sponsor expense reimbursement — — — 0.1 0.1 Restructuring costs 1.5 — 0.2 0.8 2.5 Restructuring related charges — — — 0.7 0.7 Stock-based compensation expense — — — 1.8 1.8 Legal matters — — — 0.1 0.1 Loss (gain) on sale of business — 0.6 — (0.1 ) 0.5 Impairment charges — — — 3.7 3.7 Losses attributable to assets held for sale — 0.6 — — 0.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12.9 $ 10.3 $ 12.1 $ (13.9 ) $ 21.4

REV GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (In millions; unaudited) Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021 Fire &

Emergency Commercial Recreation Corporate &

Other Total Net income (loss) $ 29.6 $ 22.3 $ 53.5 $ (61.0 ) $ 44.4 Depreciation & amortization 9.0 2.2 10.7 2.3 24.2 Interest expense, net 4.3 0.6 0.1 9.4 14.4 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 1.4 1.4 Provision for income taxes — — — 9.6 9.6 EBITDA 42.9 25.1 64.3 (38.3 ) 94.0 Transaction expenses — — — 3.2 3.2 Sponsor expense reimbursement — — — 0.2 0.2 Restructuring costs 0.1 — — 0.9 1.0 Restructuring related charges 0.3 — — — 0.3 Stock-based compensation expense — — — 5.5 5.5 Legal matters 1.7 — — 1.4 3.1 Net loss on sale of assets and business held for sale 1.6 — — 0.1 1.7 Loss on acquisition of business — — — 0.4 0.4 Losses attributable to assets held for sale 1.0 — — — 1.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 47.6 $ 25.1 $ 64.3 $ (26.6 ) $ 110.4 Nine Months Ended July 31, 2020 Fire &

Emergency Commercial Recreation Corporate &

Other Total Net income (loss) $ 7.1 $ 17.6 $ 6.9 $ (51.9 ) $ (20.3 ) Depreciation & amortization 10.2 4.7 10.2 5.8 30.9 Interest expense, net 3.5 0.9 0.4 15.5 20.3 Benefit for income taxes — — — (13.2 ) (13.2 ) EBITDA 20.8 23.2 17.5 (43.8 ) 17.7 Transaction expenses 0.2 — — 2.4 2.6 Sponsor expense reimbursement — — — 0.2 0.2 Restructuring costs 4.1 — 0.4 1.5 6.0 Restructuring related charges — — — 3.9 3.9 Stock-based compensation expense — — — 7.2 7.2 Legal matters — — — 1.6 1.6 Loss on sale of business — 5.5 — 3.8 9.3 Gain on acquisition of business — — — (11.9 ) (11.9 ) Impairment charges — — — 3.7 3.7 Earnings attributable to assets held for sale — (0.6 ) — (0.2 ) (0.8 ) Deferred purchase price payment — — — 0.1 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25.1 $ 28.1 $ 17.9 $ (31.5 ) $ 39.6

REV GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (In millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 23.7 $ (3.6 ) $ 44.4 $ (20.3 ) Amortization of intangible assets 2.3 3.0 7.4 10.4 Transaction expenses 0.5 0.6 3.2 2.6 Sponsor expense reimbursement — 0.1 0.2 0.2 Restructuring costs — 2.5 1.0 6.0 Restructuring related charges — 0.7 0.3 3.9 Stock-based compensation expense 1.9 1.8 5.5 7.2 Legal matters 2.8 0.1 3.1 1.6 Net (gain) loss on sale of assets and business held for sale (1.0 ) — 1.7 — Loss on sale of business — 0.5 — 9.3 Loss (gain) on acquisition of business — — 0.4 (11.9 ) Impairment charges — 3.7 — 3.7 Losses (earnings) attributable to assets held for sale 0.3 0.6 1.0 (0.8 ) Deferred purchase price payment — — — 0.1 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 1.4 — Impact of tax rate change (4.2 ) — (4.2 ) (3.5 ) Income tax effect of adjustments (1.8 ) (3.7 ) (6.4 ) (11.0 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 24.5 $ 6.3 $ 59.0 $ (2.5 )

REV GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK RECONCILIATION (In millions) Fiscal Year 2021 Low High Net income (1) $ 54.4 $ 63.6 Depreciation and amortization 33.0 32.0 Interest expense, net 19.0 18.0 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 1.4 1.4 Provision for income taxes 12.7 16.4 EBITDA 120.5 131.4 Transaction expenses 3.2 3.2 Sponsor expense reimbursement 0.8 0.4 Restructuring costs 1.0 1.0 Restructuring related charges 0.3 0.3 Stock-based compensation expense 8.0 7.5 Legal matters 3.1 3.1 Net loss on sale of assets and business held for sale 1.7 1.7 Loss on acquisition of business 0.4 0.4 Losses attributable to assets held for sale 1.0 1.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 140.0 $ 150.0

REV GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED NET INCOME OUTLOOK RECONCILIATION (In millions) Fiscal Year 2021 Low High Net income (1) $ 54.4 $ 63.6 Amortization of intangible assets 10.0 10.0 Transaction expenses 3.2 3.2 Sponsor expense reimbursement 0.8 0.4 Restructuring costs 1.0 1.0 Restructuring related charges 0.3 0.3 Stock-based compensation expense 8.0 7.5 Legal matters 3.1 3.1 Net loss on sale of assets and business held for sale 1.7 1.7 Loss on acquisition of business 0.4 0.4 Losses attributable to assets held for sale 1.0 1.0 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 1.4 1.4 Impact of tax rate change (4.2 ) (4.2 ) Income tax effect of adjustments (6.7 ) (6.7 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 74.4 $ 82.7

(1) Does not include any non-recurring charges that may occur during the period shown other than those presented in this reconciliation. See “Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements” above.

