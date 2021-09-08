checkAd

SAB Biotherapeutics to Present at Upcoming September Virtual Investor Conferences

SAB Biotherapeutics (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors, today announced that Eddie J. Sullivan, PhD, co-founder, president and CEO, will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences in September. Presentation details can be found below:

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.
    Format: Pre-recorded presentation available for on-demand viewing
    Date/Time: Monday, September 13 at 7:00 a.m. ET through Sunday, December 12 at 7:00 a.m. ET
  • Baird Global Healthcare Conference
     Format: Fireside chat
    Date/Time: Tuesday, September 14 at 12:50 p.m. ET
An on-demand webcast of the H.C. Wainwright presentation and archived replay of the Baird fireside chat will be accessible through the “News” section of the company’s website at www.sabbiotherapeutics.com

On June 22, 2021, SAB announced a planned merger with Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BCYP). The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, immune system disorders including type 1 diabetes and organ transplantation, and cancer. SAB’s versatile DiversitAb platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB is currently advancing multiple clinical programs and has a number of collaborations with the US government and global pharmaceutical companies. For more information on SAB, visit: www.sabbiotherapeutics.com and follow @SABBantibody on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, the development of SAB-185, and the proposed business combination between Big Cypress and SAB. These statements are based on the current expectations of SAB and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, will differ from assumption and are beyond the control of SAB.

