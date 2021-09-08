checkAd

ON24 Engagement Hub Brings Together Live Webinar Viewing and On-Demand Content

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 13:05  |  27   |   |   

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today introduced new capabilities for audiences to watch ON24 Webcast Elite live webinars directly in ON24 Engagement Hub, a central content destination to generate demand with prospects, engage customers, and drive partner enablement. ON24 Webcast Elite delivers live, simulive, and on-demand interactive webinars that drive customer engagement and provide rich first-person data to convert prospects into buyers. With live webinar viewing now available in ON24 Engagement Hub, companies can bring together all their live and on-demand experiences in one engaging, dynamic content hub that captures audience interest, buying readiness, and content performance across all digital engagement activities.

“ON24 Engagement Hub extends the life of our content and scales digital engagement globally,” said Tom Ball, vice president of global demand generation at Emarsys. “The ability to connect audiences between live webinars and on-demand content will empower customers to self-guide their own journey and access all our best content in one place.”

More B2B buyers prefer to do their own research online and most sales interactions between suppliers and buyers are increasingly happening in digital channels. This is creating an opportunity for marketers to provide a single destination for buyers to conveniently consume content and engage sales teams. ON24 Engagement Hub allows companies to connect audiences to their best live webinars, videos, and on-demand content in a central hub and drive further engagement.

Users can move seamlessly from live ON24 Webcast Elite webinars to different content experiences. Companies can capture the same first-person engagement data when customers and prospects view a live webinar in ON24 Engagement Hub, as well as measure program and content performance. And ON24’s AI-based recommendation engine delivers additional content and personalized experiences based on an individual’s needs and interests.

In addition to live webinar viewing, customers can drive engagement, content consumption, and conversion with the following new features in ON24 Engagement Hub:

  • An enhanced user experience – Favoriting and bookmarking allow users to save content that interests them, while content progress bars show what videos were started and where to resume from last watch. Audiences can easily navigate between content categories, see which webinars are live now, and quickly register for upcoming events with one click.
  • Dynamic content powered by AI – Once a piece of content is viewed, the ON24 AI engine delivers a different personalized recommendation when a user returns to the hub. Marketing teams can automate or manually curate content to showcase in the hero section of the hub, call out current live experiences, and use a countdown clock to promote upcoming webinars.
  • Predefined content categories – Improve scalability and searchability with out-of-the box categories that are preconfigured and ready to use. Define the timeframe for “Upcoming Events” and the hub automatically adds and removes the right webinars. Attendees can also find all their favorite content in their “My List” category.

“We’re delivering on our vision to build the industry’s most powerful marketing and sales platform to generate demand, enable partners, and convert prospects,” said Sharat Sharan, founder and CEO of ON24. “Customers can now easily move audiences between their live webinars and content hubs to drive deeper engagement and accelerate the buyer journey.”

Seite 1 von 2
ON24 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ON24 Engagement Hub Brings Together Live Webinar Viewing and On-Demand Content ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today introduced new capabilities for audiences to watch ON24 Webcast Elite live webinars directly in ON24 Engagement Hub, a central content destination to generate demand with prospects, engage customers, and drive partner …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
Crescita Acquires Minority Interest in The Best You
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21ON24 Enables Leading Energy Company to Accelerate Digital-First Engagement and Generate Valuable Customer Insights Globally
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21New ON24 Hybrid Solution Accelerates Digital-First, Hybrid Engagement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21John Hancock Drives More New Business Through ON24 Digital Experiences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21ON24 to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21ON24 Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten