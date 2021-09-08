checkAd

Arizona Grants Genius Sports Temporary Sports Betting License

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports”), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, announced today that it has been granted a Temporary Event Wagering Supplier license by the Arizona Department of Gaming.

With the addition of Arizona, Genius Sports is now authorized to operate in 16 U.S. states, powering award-winning official data, streaming, and marketing solutions for leading sportsbooks and lotteries. Genius’ Arizona licensure follows quickly on its announcement of certification in Wyoming late last week.

Arizona, one of 23 U.S. states to legalize sports betting, authorized betting in April and is expected to launch gaming in the state this week, on Thursday, September 9. Genius partners BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel have also received licenses to begin operating in Arizona upon the launch.

“We are honored that the Arizona Department of Gaming has joined many other U.S. states in licensing Genius to help bring the highest quality sports betting platforms to the Grand Canyon state,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “With each state that launches gaming operations, the North American market comes closer to realizing its enormous potential. Our team is ready to get started in Arizona on day one and is excited to join our sportsbook partners in creating the most immersive, compelling fan experiences imaginable for the sports fans of Arizona.”

# # #

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

Genius Sports Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arizona Grants Genius Sports Temporary Sports Betting License Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) (“Genius Sports”), the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, announced today that it has been granted a Temporary Event Wagering Supplier …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:00 UhrGenius Sports Partners With 888 to Power Market-leading Data and Trading Solutions on New SI Sportsbook
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13:00 UhrGenius Sports Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Genius Sports Secures Latest Official Data, NFL and Fan Engagement Partnership With WynnBET
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Caesars Entertainment and Genius Sports Strike Major NFL, Official Sports Data, and Fan Engagement Partnership
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Wyoming Awards Genius Sports Inaugural Sports Betting License
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Genius Sports Appoints Former NFL Network and ESPN CEO as President, North America
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Genius Sports Acquires Spirable to Enhance Official Data-Driven Video Marketing Capabilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten