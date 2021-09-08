Bullion Gold Ressources Files for Drilling Permits for a 15,000 m Drill Program on the Bousquet Property

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSX-V: BGD) (“ Bullion Gold ” or the “ Corporation ”) is pleased to announce that it has filed for drilling permits with the Government of Quebec for a 15,000 m drill program on its Bousquet property. The Corporation owns a 100% interest in 97 claims representing 2,675 ha located at the heart of the globally recognized Abitibi mining camp (more than 30 mines) with an historical production of more than 100M oz. of gold along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault.

The drill program will focus on establishing the extension of the known gold system at depth. A strong gold mineralized system was discovered in the southern portion of the Bousquet Lake Property. Four gold showings, Decoeur, Paquin East and Paquin West, Calder-Bousquet and Joannes, were discovered in the early exploration work (1932-1945) on the property. They are located within a 2.5 km hydrothermal gold system within a shear zone parallel to the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break at about 1 km south of same. These showings have probably been formed in the same mineralizing episode within regional E-W trending faults.

On the Paquin showings, grades of 7.13 g/t Au over 12.10 m, 4.51 g/t Au over 9.40 and 2.44 g/t Au over 13.00 m were intersected in historical drill holes (GM 07013-A). On the Decoeur showing, 1.26 g/t Au over 18.60 m and 1.16 g/t Au over 16.80 m were intersected in historical drilling (GM 07013-A). On the newly acquired western block, 26.46 g/t Au and 19.55 g/t Au over widths of 1.5 m were discovered on the Joannes gold discovery GM 00735-B). No recent drilling was carried out on the property.

The deepest gold intersection on the property was on the Paquin showing at a vertical depth of 325 m where 23.52 g/t Au over 1.2 m was intersected (GM 61411). High grade gold mineralization at depth is known to occur in the neighboring mining operations. For example, grades of 38.1 g/t Au over 4.0 m were found at a vertical depth of 1600 m at the Westwood Mine (Iamgold), 14.8 g/t Au over 4.9 m at the -1335 level at the Lapa Mine (Agnico Eagle). Recent drilling at the former O’Brien mine by Radisson intersected 24.22 g/t Au over 3.0 m at 900 m deep. Longitudinal sections from the historical drilling show that all the showings of this strong gold system are open at depth and future drilling will verify their continuity at depth.