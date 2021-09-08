checkAd

Mediasite is Awarded “Best Tool for Remote Learning in Higher Education” from Tech and Learning

Madison, WI, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTC: SOFO), the trusted leader for video creation and management solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events, today announced that Mediasite Mosaic has won “Best Tool for Back to School" for Higher Education” through Tech & Learning (T&L). 

Mediasite Mosaic is a one-click desktop app that enables teachers, students, trainers, and remote workers to have a video studio at their fingertips, allowing the flexibility to upload and manage recordings from web conferencing tools.   

The judges of these awards carefully evaluated the list of nominees on how well they helped students, parents and teachers adjust to a completely new learning environment. Mediasite is honored to have its Mosaic Capture solution recognized among so many innovative technologies.  

“As we head into another uncertain year in education, technology will continue to be one of the key drivers for innovation,” said Christine Weiser, Publisher from the Tech & Learning Group. “Our judges chose the winning products recognized here for their versatility, compatibility, value, and as well as their ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction. Congratulations to all of our winners.”   

Mediasite Mosaic has already won “Best Remote Tool” for T&L and was a finalist in the “Cool Tool” category in EdTech magazine this year. These awards showcase the innovation that Sonic Foundry and Mediasite solutions have made in the ever-changing world of video.  

“Our team behind Mediasite Mosaic has continued to make strong strides in the world of higher education and we’ve become a staple within the industry,” Joe Mozden, CEO of Sonic Foundry stated. “We are delighted and honored to have won this award and we’ll continue to make it a priority to innovate and produce video technology that provides professors and students with a reliable, easy to use platform.”

About Sonic Foundry, Inc.

Sonic Foundry (OTC: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events. Trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.com and @mediasite.

2021 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners. 

CONTACT: Jaimee Pitt
Sonic Foundry
(715) 321-2317
jaimee.pitt@sonicfoundry.com




