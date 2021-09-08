Else Nutrition Launches Dedicated Health Care Professional Website as Part of Extensive Engagement Strategy of Medical Channel

Parents in the U.S. rely heavily on their pediatrician for advice when it comes to feeding their baby/toddler. In fact, data shows that 89% ask their pediatrician for a specific recommendation related to nutritional products. Additionally, many simply confirm whether what they want to use is suitable for their child, via their pediatrician.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY.V ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company , is pleased to announce the launch of a new dedicated Health Care Professional (HCP) Website in the U.S.

“We are pleased to provide this resource to over 80,000 pediatricians in the U.S. as well as many other healthcare professionals,” Stated Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-founder of Else Nutrition.

As more parents ask pediatricians about Plant-Based products and Else Nutrition for their little ones, Else Nutrition continues to receive a high volume of contacts from healthcare professionals in the Pediatric Community. To ensure that these clinicians have all the information they need to confidently recommend Else Nutrition products to their parents, a robust new website has been launched. The new Else Nutrition Health Care Professional website at https://hcp.elsenutrition.com allows HCPs to easily get the answers to their questions and contact us directly. In addition, doctors, nurses, and dietitians can order product samples for delivery directly to their office, access and download the full library of professional resources for all Else products, and more.

Founded by three experts in the nutrition industry and supported by a globally renowned group of clinical advisors, Else Nutrition is dedicated to the research and development of more natural and healthy nutritional foods and supplements. Else is pioneering the baby and childhood nutrition market with the first clean label, organic, Plant-Based baby and children nutrition formulas. Dairy-Free, Soy-Free, Gluten-Free, and Non-GMO, Else Nutrition is made with real whole foods, meeting the highest standard for nutrition and standards for a clean label.