Longboard Pharmaceuticals Successfully Completes LP352 Multiple Ascending Dose Portion of Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Healthy Volunteers, Plans to Initiate Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

  • Favorable safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics were observed
  • Central 5-HT2c receptor engagement demonstrated by dose- and exposure-dependent increases of prolactin
  • Company plans to initiate a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in adult participants with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) in Q1 2022

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, announced today that the Company successfully completed the multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion of a Phase 1 clinical trial to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) of escalating doses of LP352, an oral, centrally acting, next-generation 5-HT2c receptor superagonist, in healthy volunteers. Longboard plans to advance LP352 into a Phase 1b/2a efficacy trial in adult participants with DEEs in the first quarter of 2022 in study sites across the United States.

"We are very pleased that we achieved the goals of this trial, which were to explore the safety, tolerability, PK and PD of LP352 at several dose levels and determine the optimal expected dose range for our upcoming efficacy trial. We are encouraged by the initial safety and tolerability characteristics of LP352 observed in the trial and that it appears to have a potent effect on the 5-HT2c pathway," stated Dr. Phil Perera, Longboard’s Chief Medical Officer. "We believe LP352 has the potential to reduce seizures in a broad range of severe and devastating, treatment-resistant epilepsies, and we look forward to advancing the program in patients living with these debilitating disorders."

Phase 1 Trial:
The LP352 Phase 1 trial (N=83) was a first-in-human, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, four-part trial including single ascending dose (SAD) and MAD assessments in healthy volunteers. The primary objectives of the trial were to evaluate safety, tolerability, PK & PD of LP352.

In the MAD portion (N=43) of the trial, five doses including the maximum planned dose were evaluated. The majority of adverse events (AEs) were mild to moderate, with the most common being headache. A single serious adverse event (SAE) of anxiety was reported at the maximum planned dose two days after the last dose of study drug and subsequently resolved. AEs were generally consistent with central nervous system (CNS) effects and expected effects of serotonergic drugs.

