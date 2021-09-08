checkAd

Fulcrum Therapeutics Appoints Mel Hayes as Chief Commercial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Mel Hayes as Chief Commercial Officer, effective September 7, 2021. Mr. Hayes will be responsible for delivering an integrated global strategy that fully maximizes the potential of Fulcrum’s transformative therapies.

“We are very excited to welcome Mel to Fulcrum as we plan for important milestones with our development programs and FulcrumSeek,” said Bryan Stuart, president and chief executive officer. “Mel brings broad experience in building commercial organizations and launching products in markets around the world. His expertise positions Fulcrum well to build the commercial capabilities required to deliver transformative therapies that treat the root cause of genetically defined rare diseases.”

“With Fulcrum’s recent progress with losmapimod and FTX-6058, the company is ideally positioned to transition from a research and development-stage organization to a commercial-stage organization,” said Mr. Hayes. “I look forward to working with the experienced leadership team at Fulcrum, leveraging my extensive knowledge of commercialization strategies for therapies to treat rare diseases. I’m excited about the great work already in motion as we aim to bring new and innovative treatments to patients around the world.”

Mr. Hayes is an industry leader with more than 25 years of Global and U.S. experience in all areas of product commercialization including marketing, sales, new product planning, pricing and reimbursement, advocacy and patient engagement. Prior to Fulcrum, Mr. Hayes most recently served as Global Head Commercial, Vice President, Rare Blood Disorders at Sanofi-Genzyme where he led the global commercial organization for hemophilia and complement assets. He also served as U.S. Vice President Hemophilia and Global Head, Hematology Rare Blood Disorders at Bioverativ (acquired by Sanofi-Genzyme). Prior to Bioverativ, he served as Global Vice President, Head of Global Marketing and Launch Excellence at Shire and at Baxalta (acquired by Shire) as Global Vice President Hemophilia. Prior to Baxalta, Mr. Hayes spent 10 years and nine years at Bayer and Bristol Myers Squibb respectively in progressive commercial leadership roles where he was responsible for launching products in Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, Neurology, Rheumatology, Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s Disease.

